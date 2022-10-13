Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.
College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
$2 million grant given to Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department
Chief Bruce German says the money will go towards training and updated fire equipment, like a new air supply and rehab truck.
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
thesungazette.com
VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further
VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
GV Wire
Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao
When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
thesungazette.com
Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
Bakersfield Now
Police, McFarland, Wasco and others take precautions after social media threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kenneth Williams, Police Chief for the McFarland Police Department told Eyewitness News there's been an increase in shootings over the past couple of months, but there's currently no credible threat from the scary posts made on social media. This week, posts have been circulating around...
Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs
A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K
A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
shsclarion.net
Selma High Welcomes Mrs. Rodriguez
Selma High is excited to welcome Mrs. Rodriguez as its new medical occupation teacher. Not only is it her first year teaching at Selma High, but it’s also her first year teaching overall. However it’s not Mrs. Rodriguez’s first time working in Selma. She has previously worked for Selma...
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
