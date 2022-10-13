ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

sjvsun.com

A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.

College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further

VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao

When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K

A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
shsclarion.net

Selma High Welcomes Mrs. Rodriguez

Selma High is excited to welcome Mrs. Rodriguez as its new medical occupation teacher. Not only is it her first year teaching at Selma High, but it’s also her first year teaching overall. However it’s not Mrs. Rodriguez’s first time working in Selma. She has previously worked for Selma...
SELMA, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA

Community Policy