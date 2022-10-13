ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Argument leads to shooting in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting occurred Saturday night in Delray Beach following an argument. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, at 8 p.m. a man was shot in a car near SW 3rd Court. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Rivera has been found safe. Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Angela Rivera. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth at around 2 a.m....
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Plane crashes into house in Miramar, two people dead

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A plane crashed into a house in Miramar on Monday leaving two people dead. According to WSVN in Miami, the plane is in contact with some powerlines. Officials are working with FPL to deactivate the grid. The condition of the pilot is still unknown.
MIRAMAR, FL
cbs12.com

Cold front moves in mid-week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a warm start to our week, but our first front of the season is on it's way. Temperatures range from the 60s to the low 80s this morning, under a partly cloudy sky. We will warm back to the mid 80s for the afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Drier weather returns Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As drier air works in overnight, skies will become clear to partly cloudy. Lows by Sunday Morning drop into the 70s. Behind a dissipating front, Sunday is looking much nicer with sunshine returning and rain chances down to 10%. Drier weather returns on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
GREENACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy