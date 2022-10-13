Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
One student's actions led to the arrest of another student who threatened a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A student at Palm Beach State College notified College officials about concerns regarding a student who made alarming posts on a social media site where he threatened to commit a mass shooting at one of the College's campuses. The threat was made by Saul...
cbs12.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
cbs12.com
College student threatens massacre, blasts government in online rant: Sheriff
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach State College student from Miami is accused of making a threat to commit a massacre while also giving advice and ideas for targets to future terrorists and school shooters. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Saul Allain Jean on...
cbs12.com
Witness hears 'you're gonna kill me,' man with ankle monitor accused of repeated stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Several people called 911 about a woman who "had numerous stab wounds and was bleeding heavily," and the victim told an officer the guy who did it "accused her of planning to call the police on him." That's what it says on a...
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
cbs12.com
FBI sends out photos to help catch bank robber in bright pink shirt who struck Monday
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A gunman entered a bank and demanded money from a bank employee on Monday. Within hours, the FBI sent out photos in hopes of catching the robber, who was hard to miss in a bright pink shirt. The incident took place at about 12:57 p.m....
cbs12.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
cbs12.com
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs12.com
Argument leads to shooting in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting occurred Saturday night in Delray Beach following an argument. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, at 8 p.m. a man was shot in a car near SW 3rd Court. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say...
cbs12.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
cbs12.com
Father of twins with special needs calls new resource center in Boca a life changer
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — October is sensory awareness month. And in The 561, a new facility opened in Boca Raton to help families with children with sensory processing disorders. It's called the Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center. It's housed on the campus of the...
cbs12.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
cbs12.com
Brightline to begin maximum speed tests along Treasure Coast Tuesday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline is about to begin speed tests along the Treasure Coast. It's the next hurdle in connecting the West Palm Beach station to a new one, further north in Orlando. The tests, set for Tuesday, will be a huge step forward for the...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Rivera has been found safe. Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Angela Rivera. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth at around 2 a.m....
cbs12.com
Plane crashes into house in Miramar, two people dead
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A plane crashed into a house in Miramar on Monday leaving two people dead. According to WSVN in Miami, the plane is in contact with some powerlines. Officials are working with FPL to deactivate the grid. The condition of the pilot is still unknown.
cbs12.com
Help ensure every family has warm meal to share holiday season
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are right around the corner and while it’s a time to celebrate with loved ones, it can be extremely hard on anyone who's struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
cbs12.com
Cold front moves in mid-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a warm start to our week, but our first front of the season is on it's way. Temperatures range from the 60s to the low 80s this morning, under a partly cloudy sky. We will warm back to the mid 80s for the afternoon.
cbs12.com
Drier weather returns Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As drier air works in overnight, skies will become clear to partly cloudy. Lows by Sunday Morning drop into the 70s. Behind a dissipating front, Sunday is looking much nicer with sunshine returning and rain chances down to 10%. Drier weather returns on...
cbs12.com
Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
Comments / 0