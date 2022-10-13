ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
WTHR

Howey: What happened to that $200 million Senate race?

INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time if you ran a U.S. Senate race in Indiana, you would spend between $4 million and $5 million, like Evan Bayh did in 1998. By the time Republican Dan Coats sought his return to the Senate in 2010, the number grew to about $6 million.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy