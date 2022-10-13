Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Howey: What happened to that $200 million Senate race?
INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time if you ran a U.S. Senate race in Indiana, you would spend between $4 million and $5 million, like Evan Bayh did in 1998. By the time Republican Dan Coats sought his return to the Senate in 2010, the number grew to about $6 million.
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
Three weeks before an election, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education.
Federal Government asks Arizona to remove shipping containers in Yuma border wall gaps
A letter states CBP has awarded contracts to complete two of Yuma's wall gaps with traditional steel barriers. The post Federal Government asks Arizona to remove shipping containers in Yuma border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate Sunday evening
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young, who...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Candidates debate for Indiana US Senate seat
Libertarian James Sceniak, middle, speaks as Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young, left, and Democrat Thomas McDermott listen during a U.S. Senate debate Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool)
