ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

President Biden speaks on healthcare, climate change in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd at the East Portland Community Center on Saturday, touching on topics from healthcare to climate change. This comes as the president just signed an executive order, urging the Department of Health and Human Services to find new solutions to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Seattle University releases 8th annual Seattle Public Safety Survey

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle University released its 8th annual Seattle Public Safety Survey. The objective of the survey is to gain feedback regarding public safety and security concerns from those who live or work in the Seattle area. The survey is available from October 15th until November 30th. It...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy