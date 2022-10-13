ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

Rules expert: Bills’ Josh Allen has right to be upset after refs bungled call vs. Chiefs

It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
KANSAS CITY, MO
purplePTSD.com

Speedy WR, Former Cousins Teammate Looking to Sign a Deal

For a couple seasons, Kirk Cousins and DeSean Jackson were teammates in Washington. In 2016, for instance, Jackson cleared 1000 yards receiving with Cousins under center, a statistical accomplishment that was largely the result of his ability to win deep. Jackson averaged 17.9 yards per reception that season. Since that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline

Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Minnesota Vikings Say They Aren’t Losing In Front Of Chris Jericho

Minnesota Vikings recently faced off against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It was a great game that saw Kirk Cousins score two touchdowns that helped Minnesota Vikings defeat the Miami Dolphins comfortably with a final score that read 24-16. After the game was over, Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Stefon Diggs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a hot day in Buffalo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was doing something to help kids. He was giving away backpacks and school supplies. It was his first “Back to School” backpack giveaway on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. This is the same...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy