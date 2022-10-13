Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Tom Brady screams at offensive line on sideline as Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming into a matchup where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were favored by 10 points over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey
Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
Looking back at Von Miller’s poorly chosen words for Travis Kelce
While Miller’s track record against the Chiefs up to that point in his career had been stellar, it has taken a nosedive since. He’ll have a chance today to try to notch his first win against Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. I get it, we all...
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
Browns: It is time for Kevin Stefanski to be the boss
We are now six weeks into the season, and the Cleveland Browns are still making the same mistakes they made in Week 1. While the Browns do not want to make midseason changes to their coaching staff according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, it is time for Kevin Stefanski to make the tough decisions a boss has to make.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals Have Traded for WR Robbie Anderson
In an unexpected move, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson has played two full seasons with the Panthers, along with four seasons with the New York Jets. However, his production has slowed down quickly as he has barely averaged over 30 yards...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
numberfire.com
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch for Week 7
The Denver Broncos listed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as a healthy scratch for Monday night's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have not shown much interest in getting Okwuegbunam on the field so far this season, and will now leave him on the sidelines in Week 6 as rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) makes his pro debut.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Can’t say enough about our secondary
The Steelers came into Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and they were facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with four members of their secondary inactive because of injuries. Those things helped make Pittsburgh double-digit underdogs at home, but the game didn’t play out the way bookmakers expected...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 6 with Broncos Wire
The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are about to go head-to-head on Monday night. Before the matchup, Broncos Wire’s managing editor Jon Heath spoke with us about Los Angeles’ opponent. 1. Do you think Russell Wilson’s struggles have more to do with the lat injury or offensive...
Yardbarker
Jets To Make CB Bryce Hall Available Prior To Trade Deadline
Hall, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus. In 2022, Hall has appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded no stats. We...
NFL・
Comments / 1