Maplewood, MN

Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 13, 2022 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.

According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.

She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.

She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.

In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.

She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.

Jean Foster
3d ago

I don't agree with what she did but, somehow the government needs to take a look at how ppl are getting away with this in the first place. Isn't there a system that will Red Flag fraud if suspected?

Denise Moser
2d ago

So she did all that and I have to repay my unemployment because I was let go while working in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic. Crazy cuz I wasn’t let go to any fault of my own.

Diane LeMon
3d ago

Ripe for fraud when you have all this money sitting around never getting to the intended.

