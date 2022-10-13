ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester University exhibit explores Philadelphia's diverse heritage

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YTrO_0iYApKSu00

New WCU student exhibit explores diverse heritage 00:48

WEST CHESTER< Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University are paying tribute to Philadelphia's global heritage. The exhibit is called "Beyond the Bell."

Fifteen students of the museum studies program researched the city's past.

They then tracked down artifacts to display.

The stories range from enslaved African people to immigrant groups and even the mummers.

The exhibit is free.

It is at West Chester University's Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology.

Days and times are limited.

Here is the exhibition's schedule:

  1. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  2. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  3. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private appointments and special student-led tours can be made by calling 610-436-2247 or emailing museum@wcupa.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Contract ratified, union workers return to Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's "back to work"-day for union employees at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The workers approved their first contract after walking off the job nearly three weeks ago.After 19 days of walking the picket line and two years of negotiations, union members say they're proud of what they're calling their hard-won first contract.With fists raised, members of Local 397 PMA walked into the museum for the first time in weeks."I'm feeling excited a little nervous, I'm not gonna lie, but I'm excited to get back to work and I'm really proud of everyone,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Strike at Philadelphia Museum of Art ends ahead of major exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After nearly three weeks, the strike led by union workers from the Philadelphia Museum of Art has ended. The museum has reached a deal with workers.Union members say both parties came to an agreement on five main issues.The strike had threatened to disrupt a major exhibit for the museum that opens next week with a launch party that is scheduled for Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
LITITZ, PA
VISTA.Today

Volunteers to Get Inside Access to West Chester Christmas Parade

The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, Dec. 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends in Upper Darby

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A centenarian celebration is underway in Delaware County. Aaron Lipson celebrated his 100th birthday in Upper Darby with family and friends. He's a World War II veteran and native of the Philadelphia area. He's lived in Drexel Hill for 72 years. Among his birthday gifts, was a congratulatory letter from Gov. Tom Wolf and treats from Tastykake and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 talks to Sam Hoff of Delaware State University about the tight PA Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to Election Day. Three weeks from Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots.We have some big races here in Pennsylvania, some getting national attention.CBS3 talked to Dr. Sam Hoff with Delaware State University.John Fetterman campaigned in Delaware County over the weekend and Mehmet Oz has also been in our area recently.Watch the full interview in the video above.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3

GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

1st person of color introduced as 6th president of Camden County Community College

CAMDEN COUNTY, N..J. (CBS) -- It was a historic moment Friday at Camden County Community College. The institution will be led by a person of color for the first time in its 56 years. Eyewitness News was there as Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett was introduced and talked about her goals for the college.While the ceremony was about her, Pugh-Bassett couldn't help but think about everyone else. "I am excited about everybody taking a bit of a piece of this moment away with them," Pugh-Bassett said. "I don't feel like it belongs to me. I feel like it belongs to the community that we...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy