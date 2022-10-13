Read full article on original website
Watch: Horse manure delays Navy vs. SMU contest for 15 minutes
A stinky situation broke out during Friday night's Navy vs. SMU contest, delaying the game briefly. After an SMU touchdown, the team's longtime mascot, Peruna, a black Shetland pony, charged onto the field to celebrate, as is customary. Only this time, Peruna may have gotten a tad bit too excited and left a few smelly presents behind on the field.
ocolly.com
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland's backup QB, scrambles to set up crucial Terp TD
Billy Edwards Jr. has come on in relief of Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. With the star QB of the Terps sidelined with an injury, Edwards has come up clutch with a late run for Maryland. He converted a 3rd-and-2 play by keeping the ball and scrambling deep inside Indiana’s red...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville headlines 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational
The 16-team field is headlined by out-of-state powers Duncanville (Texas), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.). Duncanville is the defending MaxPreps National Champion and returns four players who started 26 or more games last season headlined by reigning MaxPreps National Junior...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row
CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
nypressnews.com
8 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we’re excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we’re looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
dmagazine.com
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
