Annapolis, MD

Yardbarker

Watch: Horse manure delays Navy vs. SMU contest for 15 minutes

A stinky situation broke out during Friday night's Navy vs. SMU contest, delaying the game briefly. After an SMU touchdown, the team's longtime mascot, Peruna, a black Shetland pony, charged onto the field to celebrate, as is customary. Only this time, Peruna may have gotten a tad bit too excited and left a few smelly presents behind on the field.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
ocolly.com

Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria

What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
FORT WORTH, TX
DC News Now

Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance

Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
DESOTO, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville headlines 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational

The 16-team field is headlined by out-of-state powers Duncanville (Texas), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.). Duncanville is the defending MaxPreps National Champion and returns four players who started 26 or more games last season headlined by reigning MaxPreps National Junior...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row

CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

8 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Excited About

Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we’re excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we’re looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position

The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

