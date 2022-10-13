Read full article on original website
After Kanye West News, Parler's CEO Calls October 17 'Ye Day'
Parler CEO George Farmer, who is married to conservative pundit Candace Owens, welcomed the news that West is planning to buy the platform.
Kanye West May Find Parler Won't Offer Unlimited Freedom: Watchdog Groups
Members of Media Matters for America and Right Wing Watch told Newsweek that Parler isn't as "uncancelable" as it bills itself to be.
People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
AOC hits back at Lauren Boebert for calling her too scared to hold town halls: ‘You seem to have us confused’
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Rep Lauren Boebert to task for accusing her of avoiding town halls and selling her constituents out “at every turn”. On Wednesday, video footage from a town hall held by the New York congresswoman went viral after it showcased two protesters skewering the Democrat for her support of Ukraine.“Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” shouted one of the protesters of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Kyiv, before mentioning their support for former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.The video was quickly picked up by right-wing...
Crickets: Jan. 6 Committee about to learn how Trump journalists feel
The House Jan. 6 Committee is about to find out what it feels like to be a political or investigative journalist covering Donald Trump. You do your work, you put it out there, and then you wonder: Will any of it matter?. The committee aired last week what is most...
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
Kari Lake Confronted With Reel of Trump Officials Debunking Election Lies
Kari Lake, who is running in Arizona's gubernatorial race as the Republican nominee, was confronted on Sunday with a reel of Donald Trump's former officials debunking claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," which are statements that she previously touted. Lake is running against Arizona's Secretary of State Katie...
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
The Democrats Are Losing Black Men. The Moynihan Report Explains Why | Opinion
No wonder we're defecting. Many of us want to build and lead families of our own, not be mothered by women who didn't birth us.
Trump Brings It Back to Where It All Started: Obsessing Over Crowd Sizes
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a rambling letter responding to the January 6 committee, Donald Trump waxed nonsense about a witch hunt, Black Lives Matter, and television ratings—littering the entire document with his trademark chaotic capitalizations and election lies. But despite dedicating 14 pages to the matter, the former president declined to answer the only question of consequence: whether he’ll comply with the committee’s subpoena and finally testify.
Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments in the Past Two Weeks
From "White Lives Matter" shirts to his plans to purchase Parler, here is a short roundup of Ye's most controversial moments from the past couple of weeks.
Seth Meyers Highlights Trump Brag That Proves He's Never Watched A Jan. 6 Hearing
Donald Trump made a comment over the weekend that stuck out to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. The former president boasted at a rally in Nevada on Saturday that his crowd of supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 was the biggest he’d ever seen, and that “you never hear that, and you see very few pictures of it.”
What 'Victim' MTG Has Previously Said About Jan. 6 Riot
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has presented conflicting opinions on the events of January 6 which viewers of the debate were quick to pick up on.
Daily Beast
New Book Reveals Jim Jordan’s Dirty Tricks With Impeachment
For anyone who watched the House’s 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump over withholding military aid to Ukraine, it’s probably not a surprise that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t quite an unbiased investigator. But a new book about Trump’s two impeachment trials details how Jordan worked to frame...
Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's response to his subpoena, which was issued by the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, was "self-incriminating." "The January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection just subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify and Donald Trump responded, sort...
Breitbart Editor Advised Marjorie Taylor Greene to Ditch Meeting Parkland Dad
This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Before and after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle out of harassing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, but she briefly entertained a meeting with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre—that is, until Greene’s office canceled the meeting because of “House floor activity.” Turns out, that excuse was not true. In actuality, she canceled because a right-wing media figure told her to do so. According to reporter Robert Draper’s new book, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, which Confider obtained and reviewed in advance of its Tuesday publication, Greene bailed on Guttenberg on the advice of Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak. “It just shows what a fraud she is,” Guttenberg told Confider. “She goes out attacking and harassing people and she’s afraid to actually have to face them. It is amazing to me.” Neither Pollak nor Greene’s office responded to requests for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MSNBC
The unintentional humor surrounding the ‘Trump Organization II’
It was just three weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a sweeping civil case against Donald Trump, his controversial business, and three of his adult children, as part of a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization’s allegedly fraudulent business practices. There’s no doubt that the allegations are serious — state prosecutors documented more than 200 instances of fraud — and might cost the former president dearly.
Democrats Lose Women Voters to GOP as Abortion Focus Fades
A massive swing among one particular demographic should be alarming to Democrats.
Trump’s Bad Week May Hasten His Ruin — or Simply Stoke His Hubris
Weeks like last week explain why Donald Trump is so eager to regain power. He wants to avoid accountability for his dangerous actions, which still threaten to turn America into a right-wing autocracy. Last week was a particularly trying one for Trump. He faced a blizzard of bad news, on...
