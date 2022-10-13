ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian

NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
Shreveport police search for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
Bicyclist hit twice, killed in Thibodaux

Cops say a bicyclist is dead after a crash on LA. Highway 3107, Talbot Avenue, at the intersection with Oakley Street. “The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux,” Lieutenant Clint Dempster said in a news release.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

