Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'
Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
A Louisiana State University student was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, police say
A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
AOL Corp
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
38-Year-Old Marquita Jackson Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life on Thursday. The crash happened on Tucker road at 1:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marquita Jackson, who died in the crash.
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian
NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Hundreds remember slain LSU student as murder case goes unsolved
The shattered father of Louisiana State University student Allison "Allie" Rice saw her "beautiful face" for the last time Wednesday at her open-casket funeral before she was laid to rest. The private ceremony was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, five days after she was...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday
Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor’s home outside of Slidell. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
Bicyclist hit twice, killed in Thibodaux
Cops say a bicyclist is dead after a crash on LA. Highway 3107, Talbot Avenue, at the intersection with Oakley Street. “The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux,” Lieutenant Clint Dempster said in a news release.
