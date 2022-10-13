ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Journey Heading to CAJUNDOME in February—Here’s How to Get Tickets

Journey will make a stop with the Freedom Tour 2023 in Lafayette, LA, at the CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with special guests TOTO. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Journey will be bringing TOTO along for the show. Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday

Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
