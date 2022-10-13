Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
Famous Breaux Bridge ‘Pink’ Cookies Back for Limited Time
If you are hunkering for a blast from the past, you'll want to mark your calendar for October 29th. Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless. Champagne's Bakery in Henderson recently closed its doors, and the most feedback we heard on the closing was...
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good. Someone posted on the local Facebook group "Closed In Acadiana" a sign from Royal Curry's front door that read, "We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience." Royal Curry is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette in...
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
Journey Heading to CAJUNDOME in February—Here’s How to Get Tickets
Journey will make a stop with the Freedom Tour 2023 in Lafayette, LA, at the CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with special guests TOTO. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Journey will be bringing TOTO along for the show. Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go. Last year we highlighted this house leading into Halloween and the owner tells us it was a huge "hit" for Halloween. Well, the owners of this gorgeous home have done...
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana. Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?. Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de...
kadn.com
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
Next week, the overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and you know what that means—it's time for gumbo. Gumbo is synonymous with fall and winter in Acadiana and let's face it, gumbo is an important meal in the Cajun culture. Gumbo brings families together after church, for the...
25 Places in Acadiana Where You Can Grab Delicious Gumbo To Go
As cooler temps begin to creep into the Acadiana area, so will the envie for good gumbo. I think it goes without saying that the best gumbo is the one that you make in your house, or perhaps from the kitchen of a friend or family member who throws down the best homemade recipe.
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
theadvocate.com
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Assistance needed to locate missing 15-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0