How to Stream 'Love Rats' for FREE on Paramount+ UK
They promise life-long romance, yet they scheme, scam and swindle. Some steal a fortune; others lead double lives. They are Love Rats. The victims at the centre of these cases reveal how they were left with broken hearts and empty bank accounts. Love Rats is streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Nickelodeon Benelux to Premiere New 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys' Episodes From Oct. 24
Nickelodeon Benelux will be premiering brand new episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Pokémon Ultieme Reizen) in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) weekdays at 16:15 Uhr between Monday 24th October 2022 - Monday 14th November 2022!. Pokémon Ultieme Reizen. ma t/m vrij. 24/10 t/m 14/11. 16:15 uur.
Three Of Us 🎶 💜 Music Video! | Monster High: The Movie | Nickelodeon UK
Three Of Us 🎶 💜 Music Video! | Monster High: The Movie | Nickelodeon UK. Monster High's Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, and Draculaura are a trio you don't want to mess with! Watch Monster High: The Movie on Nickelodeon or stream on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars
Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Paramount+ Australia to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' on Nov. 30. Original Animated Series Transformers: Earthspark. Transformers Earthspark. Streaming On Paramount+ Australia From Wednesday, 30 November. Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne) reveals the official trailer for the upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark, which will debut the first two episodes...
Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.
How well do you know NYC? See if you can get more right than Josh in Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition! 😉 Watch Blue’s Big City Adventure, streaming November 18 on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. #BlueYorkCity. Stream Blue's Clues, Blue's Room and Blue's Clues...
Tony the Tiger Wants to Get Slimed | NFL Slimetime | Nickelodeon
Tony the Tiger wants to get slimed, but then Young Dylan reminds him that he would have to shave his fur off afterwards in this NFL Slimetime sponsorship ad by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!. Join Television host Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer as the end zones become the “slime...
The Hill Has Eyes offers Halloween makeup tips for the scariest costumes
Halloween has grown to be the country's second-largest commercial holiday, and a huge part of any good costume is makeup. I visited The Hill Has Eyes to get tips on the perfect scary looks.
Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on TV again – here’s how to watch them
A holiday tradition will be back exclusively on streaming again this year – here's how you can watch for free.
Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership
Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrates a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership. Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, Nickelodeon has continued to be No.1 position in the kids’ category for eight consecutive years. India’s biggest toon icon – Motu Patlu has been a big part of this success story.
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Nickelodeon Toymation
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Toymation. Play Blue's Clues with Josh and Blue toys in their Halloween costumes and look for paw print clues! Then, skidoo to the Halloween Castle to find Oogla Boogla with Josh and Blue puppets!
Monster Fest: Nickelodeon to Premiere New Halloween Episodes of Big Nate, The Loud House, Middlemost Post and The Smurfs on Oct. 21
7:00 p.m. - The Loud House - Great Lakes Freakout!: The Louds team up with the Casagrandes for a Halloween storefront decorating competition, but things get out of hand when they use Lucy's spell book to make the mercado extra spooky. (#621) 7:30 p.m. - Big Nate - Valentine's Day...
Optimus Prime & Arcee Arrive | Transformers: EarthSpark | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL
Transformers: EarthSpark | Optimus Prime & Arcee Arrive | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. Transformers: EarthSpark begins streaming this fall exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and...
Nickelodeon Animation Head Ramsey Naito to Take Part in VIEW Conference 2022
Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will be taking part in two panels at VIEW Conference 2022 in Italy!. VIEW Conference 2022, Italy's premiere animation event, will take place October 16-21 in Torino. Thanks to the last-minute support of a generous sponsor, the program will be available to Livestream for FREE – register here.
Paramount+ Unveils 'Tulsa King' Trailer, Key Art
PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “TULSA KING,” STARRING ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE SYLVESTER STALLONE, DURING “NFL ON CBS”. Creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan Serves as Executive Producer Alongside Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Terence Winter.
