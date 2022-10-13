ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Stream 'Love Rats' for FREE on Paramount+ UK

They promise life-long romance, yet they scheme, scam and swindle. Some steal a fortune; others lead double lives. They are Love Rats. The victims at the centre of these cases reveal how they were left with broken hearts and empty bank accounts. Love Rats is streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite

Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars

Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Paramount+ Australia to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' on Nov. 30. Original Animated Series Transformers: Earthspark. Transformers Earthspark. Streaming On Paramount+ Australia From Wednesday, 30 November. Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne) reveals the official trailer for the upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark, which will debut the first two episodes...
Tony the Tiger Wants to Get Slimed | NFL Slimetime | Nickelodeon

Tony the Tiger wants to get slimed, but then Young Dylan reminds him that he would have to shave his fur off afterwards in this NFL Slimetime sponsorship ad by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!. Join Television host Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer as the end zones become the “slime...
Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership

Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrates a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership. Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, Nickelodeon has continued to be No.1 position in the kids’ category for eight consecutive years. India’s biggest toon icon – Motu Patlu has been a big part of this success story.
Optimus Prime & Arcee Arrive | Transformers: EarthSpark | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL

Transformers: EarthSpark | Optimus Prime & Arcee Arrive | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. Transformers: EarthSpark begins streaming this fall exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and...
Nickelodeon Animation Head Ramsey Naito to Take Part in VIEW Conference 2022

Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will be taking part in two panels at VIEW Conference 2022 in Italy!. VIEW Conference 2022, Italy's premiere animation event, will take place October 16-21 in Torino. Thanks to the last-minute support of a generous sponsor, the program will be available to Livestream for FREE – register here.
Paramount+ Unveils 'Tulsa King' Trailer, Key Art

PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “TULSA KING,” STARRING ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE SYLVESTER STALLONE, DURING “NFL ON CBS”. Creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan Serves as Executive Producer Alongside Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Terence Winter.
