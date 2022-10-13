ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars

Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Nickelodeon Animation Unveils LightBox Expo 2022 Highlights

Nickelodeon Animation Studio has unveiled their highlights for LightBox Expo 2022, which runs between Oct. 14-16 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.! Tickets to the event are still available at https://www.showclix.com/event/lightboxexpo2022/listing. Attendee Party. Friday, October 14. 7:00pm - 9:00pm PT. Hall C. Nickelodeon Animation Studio and Paramount Animation...
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite

Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
NickALive!

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Week 42, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full October highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
Paramount+ Unveils 'Tulsa King' Trailer, Key Art

PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “TULSA KING,” STARRING ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE SYLVESTER STALLONE, DURING “NFL ON CBS”. Creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan Serves as Executive Producer Alongside Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Terence Winter.
Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership

Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrates a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership. Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, Nickelodeon has continued to be No.1 position in the kids’ category for eight consecutive years. India’s biggest toon icon – Motu Patlu has been a big part of this success story.
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova from Outright Games is out now for consoles and PC!. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R’El and Gwyndala race against...
Nickelodeon Animation Head Ramsey Naito to Take Part in VIEW Conference 2022

Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will be taking part in two panels at VIEW Conference 2022 in Italy!. VIEW Conference 2022, Italy's premiere animation event, will take place October 16-21 in Torino. Thanks to the last-minute support of a generous sponsor, the program will be available to Livestream for FREE – register here.
