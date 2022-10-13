Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon Benelux to Premiere New 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys' Episodes From Oct. 24
Nickelodeon Benelux will be premiering brand new episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Pokémon Ultieme Reizen) in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) weekdays at 16:15 Uhr between Monday 24th October 2022 - Monday 14th November 2022!. Pokémon Ultieme Reizen. ma t/m vrij. 24/10 t/m 14/11. 16:15 uur.
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars
Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Nickelodeon Animation Unveils LightBox Expo 2022 Highlights
Nickelodeon Animation Studio has unveiled their highlights for LightBox Expo 2022, which runs between Oct. 14-16 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.! Tickets to the event are still available at https://www.showclix.com/event/lightboxexpo2022/listing. Attendee Party. Friday, October 14. 7:00pm - 9:00pm PT. Hall C. Nickelodeon Animation Studio and Paramount Animation...
Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.
How well do you know NYC? See if you can get more right than Josh in Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition! 😉 Watch Blue’s Big City Adventure, streaming November 18 on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. #BlueYorkCity. Stream Blue's Clues, Blue's Room and Blue's Clues...
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Nickelodeon Toymation
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Toymation. Play Blue's Clues with Josh and Blue toys in their Halloween costumes and look for paw print clues! Then, skidoo to the Halloween Castle to find Oogla Boogla with Josh and Blue puppets!
NickALive!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Week 42, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full October highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
Paramount+ Unveils 'Tulsa King' Trailer, Key Art
PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “TULSA KING,” STARRING ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE SYLVESTER STALLONE, DURING “NFL ON CBS”. Creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan Serves as Executive Producer Alongside Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Terence Winter.
Nickelodeon India Partners With Smile Foundation to Celebrate Motu Patlu’s 10th Birthday in Mumbai
Kids from the NGO Smile Foundation were joined by iconic duo Motu Patlu who enthralled them with loads of fun, food, and laughter. The birthday bash featured a pyramid made of 2000 samosas, which are the toons’ favorite snack. In a decade, Motu Patlu, India’s most-loved kids entertainment show,...
Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership
Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrates a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership. Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, Nickelodeon has continued to be No.1 position in the kids’ category for eight consecutive years. India’s biggest toon icon – Motu Patlu has been a big part of this success story.
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova from Outright Games is out now for consoles and PC!. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R’El and Gwyndala race against...
Nickelodeon Animation Head Ramsey Naito to Take Part in VIEW Conference 2022
Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will be taking part in two panels at VIEW Conference 2022 in Italy!. VIEW Conference 2022, Italy's premiere animation event, will take place October 16-21 in Torino. Thanks to the last-minute support of a generous sponsor, the program will be available to Livestream for FREE – register here.
