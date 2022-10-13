Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Giroux embracing pressure, excitement with home debut for Senators
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux will enjoy a homecoming of sorts when the Ottawa Senators host the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 34-year-old native of Hearst, Ontario, signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Senators on July...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Flyers in Tampa for Lightning home opener
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. I can't say that I predicted the Philadelphia Flyers to start the John Tortorella era 2-0-0, and yet here we are. They've started with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils and a come-from-behind 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and now play a nationally televised game against the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW). It should be a test for both teams, with the Lightning 1-2-0 and playing their home opener. I'm certainly not saying the Flyers are going to continue to play like this -- they started last season 2-0-1 before cratering and finishing second-to-last in the East -- but I'm fascinated to see if they can continue the way they've begun, especially against a team the caliber of the Lightning. How far will the Torts effect go? -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer.
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL
New Jersey Devils Launch Virtual Coat Drive Presented by PSE&G | RELEASE
The New Jersey Devils today launched their Virtual Coat Drive presented by PSE&G which will run through Monday, October 24, 2022. Fans are able to participate by making an online donation of either $40 or $60 with proceeds benefitting Jersey Cares. To donate or learn more, visit newjerseydevils.com/coatdrive. Fans who...
NHL
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Anson Carter becomes part owner of ECHL franchise in Atlanta
TNT hockey analyst, former NHL forward says he plans to be 'actively involved' with Gladiators. Anson Carter has become part owner of the Atlanta Gladiators, the Arizona Coyotes' ECHL affiliate. Atlanta announced Tuesday that Carter, an NHL analyst on TNT who played 674 NHL games for eight teams from 1996-2007,...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
RELEASE: Vlasic Assigned to Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The Blackhawks will play in their home opener on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN, Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
The Wrap: Power Play Shines Again as Coyotes Top Maple Leafs
Gostisbehere's late third-period goal propels Arizona to victory in Toronto. Nick Ritchie and Shayne Gostisbehere scored power-play goals, Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes withstood a furious third-period rally to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Alex Kerfoot appeared to tie the...
NHL
RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's Second Star of the Week
EDMONTON, AB - Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to be a fixture among the NHL's Three Stars of the Week, securing the second spot to start the 2022-23 season. McDavid scored four goals and added an assist in Edmonton's first two games of the campaign, including an opening night hat-trick against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. He also recorded his 700th career point in his 488th NHL regular season game as part of the 5-3 comeback victory.
NHL
Danault rejuvenated by Kings, Southern California lifestyle
The forward, in his second season with the Los Angeles Kings after playing for the Montreal Canadiens from 2016-21, enjoys the warmer weather, sunshine and laid-back vibe. "It's so easy, people are so nice there, our neighbors are great," Danault said last month at the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Henderson, Nevada. "We drive a golf cart on the day off with baby seats in the back. It's just, the lifestyle is super nice and easy, chill. It feels like we're in Hawaii all the time. It's special."
