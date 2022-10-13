Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. I can't say that I predicted the Philadelphia Flyers to start the John Tortorella era 2-0-0, and yet here we are. They've started with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils and a come-from-behind 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and now play a nationally televised game against the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW). It should be a test for both teams, with the Lightning 1-2-0 and playing their home opener. I'm certainly not saying the Flyers are going to continue to play like this -- they started last season 2-0-1 before cratering and finishing second-to-last in the East -- but I'm fascinated to see if they can continue the way they've begun, especially against a team the caliber of the Lightning. How far will the Torts effect go? -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO