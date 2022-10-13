ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum’s son has amazing bedroom setup

Growing up the child of an NBA superstar certainly has its perks. Just ask Deuce, the son of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Not only is the room of Tatum’s son adorned with a custom paint job and graphics, it has a lofted bed with cubby and multiple rows of high-end shoes. Oh yeah, it also has its own basketball hoop with glass backboard.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy