Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
LeBron James' Son Bronny Stuns Basketball World After Tournament Game Performance
The high school senior sparked a lot of excitement on Twitter after he dropped 31 points for his team.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
LeBron James has no strong opinions about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball
The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Sixers sign, waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya
The Sixers announced today that they’ve signed and waived free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). The team also cut Aminu Mohammed, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week. Doumbouya, 21, was the No. 15 overall pick in the...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum’s son has amazing bedroom setup
Growing up the child of an NBA superstar certainly has its perks. Just ask Deuce, the son of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Not only is the room of Tatum’s son adorned with a custom paint job and graphics, it has a lofted bed with cubby and multiple rows of high-end shoes. Oh yeah, it also has its own basketball hoop with glass backboard.
Yardbarker
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
