Children 5 and older now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster

Manufacturing of Pfizer’s COVID-19 bivalent vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is shown. Associated Press file photo

Marylanders ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot, the Maryland Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The updated booster shot, also called the bivalent shot, protects people against the original strain of the virus, as well as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

Children between 5 and 11 years old who have gotten their last COVID-19 primary vaccine or booster shot at least two months ago can now receive an updated booster dose, according to a news release from the state health department on Thursday.

“We urge all Marylanders 5 years old and older to get the bivalent booster shot as soon as they can to be COVIDReady and together safely enjoy the colder months and upcoming holidays,” Dennis Schrader, secretary of the state health department, said in the news release.

The state health department has pre-ordered 49,000 doses of the Pfizer bivalent booster shot for children between ages 5 and 11, according to the news release.

These doses, which are expected to arrive early next week, will be distributed to local health departments, federally qualified health centers and others across Maryland.

The state also receives a weekly order of at least 43,900 doses of the Moderna bivalent booster, which can be used for children ages 6 to 17, according to the news release.

The Frederick County Health Department is waiting until it receives doses of the new vaccine before it schedules clinics for children between ages 5 and 11, county health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said on Thursday.

The county health department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. More than 80% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and more than 90% has gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.