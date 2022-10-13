The West Grand middle school cross-country team had an outstanding year. Heading into the season fresh and ready to experience something new, Yaretzi Aguilar-Pineiro and Elizabeth George made their appearance into the world of running with an eagerness and a bounce in their steps. Teaari Luna began the season with a passion for the sport carried over from the previous year, while enthusiastically awaiting new memories and growth. The girls were poised and ready to push themselves to new levels and have fun along the way.

