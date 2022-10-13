ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Hunting in the high country: gun safety

Grand County attracts a lot of hunters this time of year, and among those hunters are young and very young men and women. Along with natural dangers such as cold temperatures or taking a rough tumble, guns add an extra element to any situation. With a hunter education class coming...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Middle school cross-country – where running and joy collide

The West Grand middle school cross-country team had an outstanding year. Heading into the season fresh and ready to experience something new, Yaretzi Aguilar-Pineiro and Elizabeth George made their appearance into the world of running with an eagerness and a bounce in their steps. Teaari Luna began the season with a passion for the sport carried over from the previous year, while enthusiastically awaiting new memories and growth. The girls were poised and ready to push themselves to new levels and have fun along the way.
KREMMLING, CO
The railroad’s impact on Grand County’s growth

The railroad system can take much credit when it comes to the advancement of early settlements and towns. Even now, passengers can enjoy a trip along the Colorado River and back to the station as a day trip. Coal is still being transported, along with other large loads. And the retired equipment from the early days of the railroad has found a resting place in museums for people to enjoy.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
WEST GRAND FOOTBALL ROLLS TO 6-0

The Mustangs traveled to Rangely last Friday and exploded on offense to a 68-30 win. They had an amazing 10 touchdowns and 628 yards on only 27 plays! Their only problem was converting 4 of 10 extra point attempts. Both Wyatt’s, Howell and Shearer, had career nights. Howell had 300 yards and 6 TDs rushing on 12 carries while catching 3 passes for 167 yards and 2 more touchdowns. Shearer finished with 5 of 7 passing for 233 yards and 3 TDs, and he had an interception on defense that he returned for a 40-yard score.
KREMMLING, CO

