Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will host its final session of “Brewing Ideas,” this week. It’s the second of two public engagement events this fall. “Brewing Ideas” aims to gain outsider input on opportunities for the town. “It’s important to make...
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
KEYC
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
KEYC
Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a generous...
KEYC
Car strikes tree on Hwy 93
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
KEYC
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church fall festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato community saw the return of a fall tradition from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Since the 1980s, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Mankato has hosted a fall festival each year as both a fundraiser and as a way to enjoy the fall season as a community.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
Government Technology
Residents in Mankato, Minn., Largely Embrace Police Drone Plan
(TNS) — Mankato residents appear almost universally comfortable with local police deploying an aerial drone equipped with high-definition cameras. The public comment period ended this week on the city of Mankato's plans and policies for using an unmanned drone to record still photos, live video and possible thermal imaging from above.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
KEYC
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
KEYC
Trips on a Tank: Unique Drive-thru attraction in Windom
Kelsey and Lisa brought in Brian Jones, Director of Admissions at MSU Mankato, to offer tips for parents and students about the application process. Kelsey and Lisa each bring in one of their favorite snacks to Cherry Creek Kitchen to get your mouth watering for something sweet or savory. KEYC...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
KEYC
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Body-worn cameras launched for law enforcement. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The department says that starting today, all uniformed officers on patrol...
KEYC
Body-worn cameras launched for law enforcement
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking
Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
KEYC
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
KEYC
Authorities ask parents to address road safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking parents to talk to their teen drivers about the rules of the road. It’s all a part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. These rules address some of the biggest dangers teens face on the road. they include distracted driving which most often involves cellphone use and texting while driving.
Comments / 1