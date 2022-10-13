ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards was ‘relieved’ Lisa Rinna experienced Kathy Hilton’s meltdown

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kyle Richards was secretly “relieved” that Lisa Rinna experienced Kathy Hilton’s off-camera meltdown during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 cast trip to Aspen.

But she didn’t appreciate co-star Erika Jayne disclosing that secret to the group during a never-before-seen moment from the tense season finale episode.

“I can just say, when all this was going down, Kyle said to me, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing this so they can—,'” Jayne, 51, began to tell the ladies before being cut off.

“By the way, that was between us, Erika, by the way, but thanks,” a visibly annoyed Richards, 53, interjected.

“I did not know that,” Jayne replied, with Richards insisting that the confession was made “in private.”

Kyle Richards was glad Lisa Rinna witnessed Kathy Hilton’s Aspen meltdown.
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

“You get that, right?” she pressed, prompting Jayne to sass back, “I’ll get it right now.”

“If you’re doing this to protect me, this is only f–king hurting me,” Richards explained to her supposed friend, elaborating in a later confessional, “If I share something in confidence, I don’t expect you to share it with the group.”

“And yes, I was relieved that someone else saw what I have to endure sometimes,” she admitted. “And yes, I did say that because I was very hurt by my sister, and I was angry.”

“I was relieved that someone else saw what I have to endure sometimes,” Richards said.
Getty Images for Children's Diab

The “Halloween” franchise star said she “didn’t want to share that with everyone.”

Though a few of the “RHOBH” cast members bore witness to Hilton’s unflattering behavior at a Colorado nightclub, Rinna — who escorted her home that night — claims things got much, much worse in the sprinter van and back at Richards’ vacation abode.

According to the former soap opera star, 59, the socialite, 63, went on a tirade and spoke disparagingly about her sister, allegedly vowing to “f–king ruin Kyle.”

Rinna alleged that Hilton’s outburst included threatening to “f–king ruin Kyle.”
Getty Images for MTV

Richards and Hilton’s strained relationship dates back years . Their first public rift began in 2010 after the former outed their sister, Kim Richards , as an “alcoholic” on camera.

Matters were made worse when Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, left Hilton & Hyland — founded by Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton — to start his own real estate company, The Agency.

In 2015, Kyle began developing a scripted series called “American Woman,” which she said was inspired loosely by the trio’s late mother, Kathleen. But Kathy and Kim were against the idea, and Kyle’s decision to pursue it anyway reignited another years-long feud.

As for where Kyle and Kathy stand today, the actress told E! News on Monday that “things are not great right now” but admitted she has “high hopes” because they “always come back together.”

The aftermath of their latest fallout will be featured on the currently airing “RHOBH” Season 12 reunion .

