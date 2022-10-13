ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths

By davontah
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWklq_0iYAksDR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRa2G_0iYAksDR00

Source: Getty

We’ve all seen photos before and wondered what the backstory was behind them. This is especially true when the photos contain beloved icons. There aren’t too many photos on file of legendary rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. together. We now have a wild story from a very unexpected source on the last photo that we are lucky to have of the two heavyweights in the same vicinity before they began feuding.

Earlier this week (October 11), on “The Late Late Show with James Corden ,” actor/comedian Marlon Wayans shared how he ended up in the legendary picture and the last time he has seen both Pac and Biggie.

“I had just did Above The Rim with 2Pac and 2Pac did a movie Juice with my best friend Omar Epps and Pac was performing at Glam Slam which was Prince’s old club downtown,” Wayans said. “And Biggie was performing that night, and that night I met Biggie and Pac and they shared the stage and it was really cool, hanging out, smoking weed together, it was a great night, and then a couple years after that they started beefing.”

These kind of linkups between celebrities aren’t uncommon at all. The shocking part of it all came after. Wayans continued, “So I seen Biggie at the Vibe Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo I’m proud of you guys you know you’re family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends,’ and he gave us dap or whatever and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later I heard pop pop pop, Biggie gets shot.”

James Corden and his audience were equally shocked to hear of this occurrence. The shock would only become bigger when Wayans added another piece to the story.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I see 2Pac in Vegas at the Luxor and it’s the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before, went and gave him a hug, said I love you brother good seeing you. Me and Omar got in a cab, Pac had all those people around him. He got in his BMW and was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. Pop pop pop, twenty minutes later he was shot.”

Insanity right? Twitter felt the same way as users quickly shared their thoughts on what Wayans just had divulged.

Slide in the comments and share your thoughts on Marlon’s wild story!

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Hits Pause on the Harry and Meghan Show

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Netflix is postponing the streaming of its documentary about Meghan and Harry until 2023 after becoming “rattled” by the backlash to Series 5 of its hit show The Crown, due to launch on Nov. 9.Deadline reports that executives at Netflix have decided “it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December.” The decision seems to be prompted by the growing chorus of outrage and allegations of insensitivity and...
K97.5

You Thought I Was Remixing You?: Cardi B’s ‘Munch’ Verse Is Not Coming Out

Cardi B fans got excited after the rapper posted herself spitting a few bars to Ice Spice's "Munch." She shut down any rumors of releasing a remix to the viral hit. The post You Thought I Was Remixing You?: Cardi B’s ‘Munch’ Verse Is Not Coming Out appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep

Kanye West is continuing to spiral and unfortunately, mostly for him, the Internet is keeping all the receipts. After getting silenced on his favorite social media platform of choice, Instagram, Ye returned to Twitter, and on Saturday evening (Oct. 9), he revealed plans to come for Jewish people. But before we get to that impending […] The post Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl

You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected. Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip […] The post Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos]

Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper. According to TMZ, Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the […]
K97.5

Kodak Black Is Big Mad That Latto Won Song Of The Year At BET Hip Hop Awards

Kodak Black is having a hell of a comeback run. But the fact that Latto won the trophy he thought he should of won got him in his feelings. As spotted on Complex the Pompano Beach, Florida native has been very vocal about the recent BET Hip Hop Awards. Latto’s “Big Energy” won for Song Of The […] The post Kodak Black Is Big Mad That Latto Won Song Of The Year At BET Hip Hop Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
K97.5

Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion teases 'Stranger Things' cameo on Instagram through different pictures featuring the show's logo. The post Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo On Instagram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Drink Champs Scrubs Kanye West Episode From Their Platforms

Well, it looks like the backlash appeared to be too much to handle. Drink Champs and REVOLT decided to officially scrub the Kanye West episode from… well, everywhere. Almost immediately after the episode premiered on October 15, Revolt and, specifically, N.O.R.E. were put on blast for giving the embattled rapper/failed presidential candidate a platform to spew antisemitic and racist propaganda. West’s repetition of the long-debunked far-right viewpoint that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and that Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” proved to be especially damning.
K97.5

N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’

N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online. In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy