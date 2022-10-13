Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Semmes swears in the city’s first police officers
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A historic day in Semmes as the city held a swearing-in ceremony for its first four police officers. At the ceremony at Semmes Honor Park, people gave a standing ovation for the four new police officers. They’ll fight the issues facing Semmes. “Crime is at the top of the list. We […]
Victim continues recovery after life-altering shooting at store in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury. Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now […]
utv44.com
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
New Mobile police officers get their first patrol cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an exciting day for the newest recruits for the Mobile Police Department. After weeks of intense training, 19 of the newest members of the police force are celebrating by driving around in their police cars for the very first time. Chief of Police Paul Prine said this is an exciting […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
Atmore Advance
APD seeking information on suspect in robbery of downtown business
The Atmore Police Department is looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery of a downtown business, according to officials. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release the APD is looking for a black male, approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium build. McMann said the suspect was wearing an extra large lighter colored shirt, dark colored pants and casual style shoes which were possibly grey in color.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two 16-year-old girls were found dead in a car in the Harleston community following a single-car crash Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Tayler, both from Hurley, attended East Central High School. The families of Bowlin and Taylor reported the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
Atmore Advance
ECMS student arrested for possessing firearm at school Friday
An Escambia County Middle School student was arrested and taken into custody Friday for possessing a firearm, according to officials. ECMS officials announced the arrest on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. The officials said the school was placed on lockdown, and immediate action was taken. “The firearm was recovered and...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
