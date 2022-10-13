Read full article on original website
Seriously, where is Christian Leary for Alabama’s offense?
Alabama has its most inconsistent group of wide receivers in the Nick Saban era. Some players, including Ja’Corey Brooks, have flash potential, but no one has emerged to show Bryce Young he can depend on them regardless of the situation. Jermaine Burton, a transfer from Georgia, has not been the playmaker that Crimson Tide fans were expecting. Traeshon Holden has dropped several passes, and Tyler Harrell (another transfer) has yet to play for Alabama.
Alabama’s undisciplined, sloppy, and “soft” play has fans overly concerned
A person can say something and not be truthful, but concern comes when the masses are on one accord. Nick Saban became Alabama’s head football coach in 2007. One of the first things he said to the crowd of hungry Crimson Tide fans in Tuscaloosa wanting to be great again was, “We are going to give you a product you can be proud of.” He has been accurate on that claim for longevity, winning six national championships and eight Southeastern Conference Championships. However, Tide fans expect greatness every season.
How Alabama plans to fix undisciplined play
Alabama football has to clean up its penalty struggles moving forward, and Nick Saban believes it starts at practice. “I think you have to do it in practice,” Saban said Monday during his press conference. “I think you create all these habits in practice. I think we have to make players more accountable in practice for during things correctly, paying attention to details and during the little things right. We can not go hang them up for doing this. They are our players. We need to get them to understand what they need to do not to allow these things to happen and understand the consequences of what happen when you do it. If you continue to do it consistently, maybe we need to play somebody else. There is always a little fear that goes with respect. Respect and what it takes to win, you also should know my job could be in jeopardy if I do not respect the things I need to do to win.”
Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding
Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
This stat shows how undisciplined Alabama football has been this season
Alabama football has been uncharacteristically undisciplined this season when it comes to penalties, especially on the road. The Crimson Tide committed a record 17 penalties for 154 yards against Tennessee Saturday. Alabama has struggled with penalties throughout the season. The Tide committed 15 penalties for 100 yards against Texas and committed 10 for 101 yards against Arkansas.
Alabama coaches name three players of the week from Tennessee loss
The Alabama coaching staff selected three players of the week to four slots following the Tide’s top-10 matchup at Tennessee last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks and Bryce Young on offense; Jordan Battle on defense; and Battle again on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Knoxville. OFFENSE.
Alabama’s pass rush was nonexistent during loss to Tennessee
Alabama fans are disappointed with the performance of the defensive coaching staff versus Tennessee, especially Pete Golding as the coordinator. Nick Saban witnessed his team lose to the Volunteers for the first time in his tenure. Before the cigars were lit, fans stormed the field for Tennessee, and the goalposts got taken down, the Crimson Tide had no answers for Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ offense. Alabama’s ‘cheetah package’ and its defensive line did not affect Hooker. The pass rush was nonexistent in the biggest game of the season to this point. Hooker had a clean pocket all game, despite Tennessee not having an elite offensive line.
Undisciplined mistakes doom Alabama versus Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee fans have seen 15 years of frustration end at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers ended the streak with a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide. Alabama doomed itself with undisciplined mistakes in a rivalry game. Nick Saban saw his team commit 17 penalties for a loss of 130 yards, which was the most penalties the Tide allowed in school history. Alabama’s secondary gave up a lot of big plays to Tennessee as Hendon Hooker tossed five touchdown passes to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Tide had 15 penalties against Texas, but it found a way to win the game. Tennessee capitalized on the Crimson Tide’s mistakes and created instant offense.
Former Alabama players not happy with officiating from Tennessee game
Alabama had its most penalties in the Nick Saban era (17) against Tennessee in a 49-52 loss. Several former Crimson Tide players were disappointed with the officiating of the matchup. Some moments happened where Tennessee should have been called for a penalty, but the flag was not thrown. Alabama fans...
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play
Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference Ahead Of Mississippi State
Nick Saban talked to the media Monday ahead of Alabama’s matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
What Henry To’oto’o said after his former school Tennessee beat Alabama
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o return to Tennessee did not go as planned, but he feels the season is a long way from over. To’oto’o transferred to Alabama from Tennessee in 2021. He led Alabama in tackles last year during his first season with the Tide. After falling short to the Vols in Neyland Stadium Saturday, To’oto’o has his eyes set on moving forward with the season and a possible rematch with the Vols.
Alabama fans react to Tennessee defeating Alabama
Alabama fans shared their reaction to Alabama football and Tennessee football’s final score via social media.
What we learned from Alabama’s loss to Tennessee? – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama football controls its own destiny in the SEC West, but it has to make adjustments after a loss to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide scored 49 points, but its defense could not contain the Volunteers. On Sunday, Justin Smith, Patrick Dowd, and Stephen Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down what we learned from Alabama’s loss on “The Bama Elite” podcast.
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama vs. Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football and Tennessee wrapped up things Saturday. The full presser can be streamed above.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions
Alabama football will hit the room to travel yo a rocking Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Vols. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
Alabama fans react to the first half performance against Tennessee
The Third Saturday in October has been filled with fireworks on the offensive side of the football. At the half, Alabama currently trails Tennessee 28-20 but the Crimson Tide’s struggles on the road have once again popped up during the game. Several penalties and mental mistakes had put Alabama...
ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Tennessee to upset Alabama
Lee Corso completed national media’s love affair with Tennessee on ESPN’s College GameDay. He put on the Tennessee headgear as he is taking the Volunteers to upset Alabama. CBS has the call for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry at 2:30 p.m. CT today from Neyland Stadium in...
Tennessee fans poke fun at Nick Saban with ‘Can’t Afford Our Hooker’ sign
Tennessee fans took one final jab at Nick Saban before kickoff against Alabama. Fans held a sign that read “Saban can’t afford our Hooker.” Hendon Hooker looks to lead the Volunteers to its first victory over Alabama in 16 tries. The Crimson Tide is trying to keep the streak going. Neyland Stadium is rocking for this matchup.
