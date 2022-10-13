Alabama football has to clean up its penalty struggles moving forward, and Nick Saban believes it starts at practice. “I think you have to do it in practice,” Saban said Monday during his press conference. “I think you create all these habits in practice. I think we have to make players more accountable in practice for during things correctly, paying attention to details and during the little things right. We can not go hang them up for doing this. They are our players. We need to get them to understand what they need to do not to allow these things to happen and understand the consequences of what happen when you do it. If you continue to do it consistently, maybe we need to play somebody else. There is always a little fear that goes with respect. Respect and what it takes to win, you also should know my job could be in jeopardy if I do not respect the things I need to do to win.”

