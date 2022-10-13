Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants
As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
papercitymag.com
Music Legend Gladys Knight Brings the Razzle Dazzle to a $1 Million Houston Lunch
Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle with special guest Gladys Knight honoring Nina Hendee at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Unlike most singing stars of her generation, Gladys Knight has maintained her pipes in near perfect condition as the 78-year-old demonstrated at the Memorial Hermann “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
2 North Texas universities make top 10 list of the best colleges & universities in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you went to one of these 10 schools in Texas, a new study says you were a part of the best. A new report commissioned by WalletHub compared more than 900 universities across the country across 30 key metrics measuring quality, and two North Texas schools made the top 10 list.
Can your joints tell the weather?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are those aches and pains you’re feeling the result of a change in the weather? For some, a change in temperature or atmospheric pressure could be the source of unexpected pressure and pain. Dr. Niral Patel, a family urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston is here to talk about what […]
roadtirement.com
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Galveston
In 1892 the first Sacred Heart Catholic Church was built in Galveston, Texas. Unfortunately it was completely destroyed in the horrific hurricane of 1900. A replacement church was constructed during 1903-1904. Like the Bishop’s Palace across the street, famed Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed this, the second church on the site.
cw39.com
Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Click2Houston.com
WARNING FOR PARENTS: Flu and RSV cases are up among children
COVID cases among kids are down but Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise. “It’s really unusual to see that in the summer. And now, we have two summers in a row when RSV surges, and actually our area, Houston, we never really returned to baseline where we had in a very few RSV cases,” explained pediatric infectious disease Dr. Michael Chang with UT Health and Children’s Memorial Hermann.
Rice University professor awarded 'genius grant'
HOUSTON — Rice University English professor Kiese Laymon has been awarded the MacArthur Fellowship, a prestigious honor commonly known as the "genius grant." Laymon has taught creative writing at Rice since he joined the School of Humanities in January as the Libbie Shearn Moody Professor of Creative Writing and English, according to the university.
Latino vs. Hispanic: Experts explain the difference between these umbrella terms
"One of the things is assuming everybody is Mexican, that everybody who has a Spanish-sounding last name is of Mexican heritage. And that has its problems," Dr. Sisk said.
Republicans to skip Hidalgo's special Harris County Commissioners meeting
Conservative commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have already said they will not be attending Monday's special session called by Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
