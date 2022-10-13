Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
gladstonedispatch.com
District 12 state Senate candidates focus on education, agriculture
For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be a new Missouri state senator in District 12. Rusty Black and Michael Baumli are facing off for the spot after Dan Hegeman leaves the Legislature. One factor highlighted by both candidates was education. Thinking about education on a state...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
Comments / 0