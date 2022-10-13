Read full article on original website
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Review: Best Of The Best, Forget The Rest
The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the ultimate gaming headset with a price tag to match. SteelSeries sent out this headset for testing but did not see the review before publishing. Let’s just get one thing out of the way from the start so there’s no illusions. The SteelSeries Arctis...
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
The Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS 3 Update Is Live Today
Good news if you’re a Fossil Gen 6 owner, the Wear OS 3 update is live today which means you can install it on your own watch. Fossil announced last week that Wear OS 3 would be landing on the Gen 6 watches on October 17. The company is right on time and as 9To5Google points out, users on Reddit are already starting to share their experience with the new software.
If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it’s less than $30 for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Anyone who has experienced back pain knows it...
The Pixel Watch Faces App Launches On The Play Store
If you picked up the new Google Pixel Watch, then you probably want to get to work customizing it. There’s great news on that front, as Google released the official Pixel Watch Faces app on the Google Play store. As you can imagine, this gives you tons of watch faces to add to your Pixel Watch.
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
Spotify's Premium Hi-Fi Plan Could Be Really Costly
Spotify is one of, if not the biggest, music streaming services in the world. For all its popularity, the company isn’t streaming the highest quality music that $10/month can buy. However, it looks like Spotify will launch a Hi-Fi audio plan, but it will come at a cost. Services...
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Here's Everything That Was Announced At RazerCon 2022
It’s Razer’s big annual event today and the company announced a lot of new gear for RazerCon 2022. One of the most exciting was the Razer Edge – a 5G-powered gaming handheld designed for cloud gaming. But Razer announced a lot of other new stuff today as well. Including numerous new peripherals, a new gaming chair collaboration, new Quartz gear, some new streamer tools, and a new watch in partnership with Panerai. Razer even announced a new piece of software that will bring some life to your desktop. Let’s start with the software.
Galaxy S23 Spotted With Next-Gen Snapdragon Processor
Rumors are that Samsung wants to use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor on the Galaxy S23 series globally, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions. While we don’t yet have confirmation on that, we now know that the US variants of the upcoming Galaxy flagships will definitely not switch to Exynos. The base Galaxy S23 model for the US (model number SM-S911U) recently appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing a few key details.
How To Change Watch Bands On The Google Pixel Watch
Google, like Apple, has decided to go the route of proprietary watch bands for the Pixel Watch. That’s both good and bad. It’s bad because it means you’re stuck with whatever bands Google and its partners releases for the watch. Which right now, it’s just Google. But the good thing is that, usually they are easier to install. At least in the case of the Apple Watch. With the Google Pixel Watch, it’s a bit different, still fairly easy though.
October Update Live For Galaxy S20 FE In The US
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. The latest security update comes about a week after the international release and is currently available for the carrier-locked models. Unlocked units should also soon pick up the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel Watch
Some smartwatch makers have made it easy to take a screenshot. For instance, Samsung and Apple allow you to do this by pressing the two buttons on the side of the watch together, and boom, you’ve got a screenshot. For Google, it’s not that simple. It actually took me a bit to figure this one out, so once I did, I figured I should share it with you all.
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Google Pixel Fold Saga Continues, As Display Details Leak
The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time, and the latest rumor train delivers its display details. The Pixel Fold, as most of you know, refers to Google’s very first foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold display details leak, following camera info. That device is expected...
