'Southern Charm' Reunion: Is Craig Conover The Most Popular Person On Bravo? Craig Answers!

By Mark Graham
 3 days ago

Southern Charm will wrap its tumultuous Season 8 this evening when Part 2 of the show’s explosive reunion airs on Bravo. When Part 1 aired last week, viewers were left with jaws agape when Taylor Ann Green came out of the gate swinging, throwing some brutal haymakers at her ex Shep Rose, the rawness of which surprised everyone on set — especially Austen Kroll, who was seated directly next to her. “I didn’t know that she was gonna come out so fast and furious,” Kroll told Decider earlier this week when he and his fellow Charmer (and Pillows and Beer podcast co-host) Craig Conover stopped by our midtown Manhattan headquarters, “but, I mean, if she felt that she had to get it off her chest, then that’s that’s the time to do it.” Kroll also made sure to shut down the rumors started by overzealous fans ‘shipping a Taylor/Austen romance — “Taylor and I are very close, but I’m not too sure that you’re going to see like a love connection happening between us” — but we began our conversation the only way we knew how: By asking Craig to respond to co-star Leva Bonaparte’s claim last week that Craig told her that he was “the most popular person on Bravo.”

DECIDER: Craig, you know, there’s really only one place to start here, and that’s with this: Are you the most popular person on Bravo?

AUSTEN KROLL: [blurts out laughing]

CRAIG CONOVER. Yeah. That . If you ever catch me saying that, just slap slap me hard. No. I don’t even know where that came from, but I hope people like me? [laughs]

So who IS the most popular person on Bravo?

CRAIG: I would say that Andy is the most popular man on Bravo.

AUSTEN: I just don’t think that that happened.

CRAIG: It didn’t.

AUSTEN: That is an embellishment.

CRAIG: Yeah, I have no fucking clue where [Leva] pulled that from. I was like, “What are you fucking talking about?” I don’t talk to you ever . What was that? Leva was backed into a corner. And because if I did [say I was the most popular person on Bravo], I would have been hit and I should be hit. Whoever says that should be hit.

Austen, you were sitting right next to Taylor on the reunion. Did you have any sense that she was going to come out throwing haymakers right away against Shep?

AUSTEN: It was very obvious that she had things that she’d been thinking about that she really just wanted to get off her chest. And and she did it, like, immediately, right? It was very obviously she had to blurt it out and say what she wanted to say. I didn’t know that she was gonna come out so fast and furious, but, I mean, that’s that’s the time to do it.

CRAIG: And I think that’s kind of natural, but it just just happened at the reunion. But we all know after a breakup, either in your notes or in your mind, you have what you want to say to this person. You go over it and over it, and that was her time. I don’t think I expected the content of it, but you know, I think everyone knew she had been waiting a while to say that.

AUSTEN: Yeah, and like she very clearly had had some talks, and she was like, “I’m just going to say it.” And that was kind of me last year at the reunion. I had all these things in my mind, but the only thing that I cared about was like voicing how terrible of a situation that I was in [with Madison Le Croy, his ex]. But, you know, Craig was kind of my conduit to do that for me last year.

CRAIG: [smirks] We’re working on Craig’s delivery.

I don’t know if you checked out social media last week after Part 1 aired, but a lot of people out there are think that you and Taylor should be a couple. Is there any possibility of a love connection between you two?

AUSTEN: I’ve seen the social media and I get DMS about it all, all the time, especially when I post. I mean, Taylor and I are very close, Shep is kind of who made us close, and then our friendship just, you know, took off. And I mean, I love her like a sister. And she has been amazing, and been there for me for lots of things — and I think that she could say the same about me, but I’m not too sure that you’re going to see like a love connection happening between us.

Were you surprised when when Madison came to your defense of your skills in the in the bedroom, in the boudoir?

AUSTEN: I don’t know what the hell was going on. I think that caught me off guard the most.

CRAIG: Well, we’ve never heard Madison say anything nice about Austen, so that was the first time ever.

AUSTEN: It was very clear that her only role of being there [at the reunion] was just throw jabs at people because, you know, she didn’t really anything going on of her own. And so it was just like, okay, I’m here to throw jabs and throw some haymakers. And so I was like, what the hell is happening?

And while you’re on a roll, Andy Cohen called you a “pussy” on national television! You should have seen your jaw drop, it was like a meme…

CRAIG: [cracks up]

AUSTEN: I, like, almost used the word myself. Call me like a “coward,” or any other colorful adjective that you can think of. And Andy was like, “Pussy.” And Andy texted me and goes, “I have no recollection of saying that. I’m so sorry. You can punch me the next time that you see me.” And I was like, I think we can figure something out for you. You like apologize to me.

And last question, Craig. You were sort of in the prime pole position. You were sitting next to Andy and Naomie was on the other side. Is there anything you can tease about Part 2 of the reunion about your interactions on set that day?

CRAIG: I think we just we missed the bus on that. You know, it was it was so long ago, and Andy kind of realized that, too. She’s moved on. She’s had a boyfriend for like six months now, and you know, I’m in a happy relationship. So it wasn’t as explosive as I’m sure they would have wanted. But, you know, being the most popular person on the network… [laughs]. Look, this year was a little different. There was there was some deep stuff that happened, some intense stuff that happened. Last year was a little more explosive and surface level kind of like almost … cheap drama. I don’t want to use the word “trash” because I said it like 70 times last year, but this year was like “This was INTENSE.” And to watch anyone go through a new break up is sad. And it went on for hours. So it was a tough room. And I think I’m learning how to sit back and let other people do the arguing and talking. I don’t have to voice my opinion on everything.

AUSTEN: I think we both did that, by the way. Like, we both kind of said to each other, “We don’t have to be the instigators of everything. You can sit back. There’s a lot of other things going on.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion airs tonight on Bravo at 8pm ET, and will arrive on Peacock the following day. Be sure to tune-in and/or set your DVRs for Winter House, too! Season 2 premieres on October 13 at 9pm ET.

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Decider.com

Decider.com

