Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
4-2-6, FIREBALL: 2
(four, two, six; FIREBALL: two)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
4-2-6, FIREBALL: 2
(four, two, six; FIREBALL: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0