whcuradio.com
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
No injuries after massive fire on Leighton Ave. engulfs warehouse
According to firefighters, the warehouse is surrounded by several businesses, all of which went unscathed thanks to a firewall.
Carbon monoxide leak in Newark senior apartments leaves 11 hospitalized
Newark public safety officials responded to a call from a senior citizens apartment complex on Saturday morning. A carbon monoxide leak at the Stephen Crane Senior Citizen building in Newark left 11 people hospitalized early Saturday, public safety officials said. [ more › ]
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
NewsChannel 36
Reptile Show in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people attended Corning's reptile show at the Civic Center Plaza. Reptile breeders and vendors came out to share their knowledge on the critters. Organizer Jacob Deter wanted to put this show on to share his love and knowledge of reptiles. “What I would like...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
NewsChannel 36
Registration open for 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot
SAYRE, PA. (WENY) -- A beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County will make its return to the Northern Tier this Thanksgiving Day. Registration is officially open for the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot. The race will start and finish at the Sayre Theatre, located at...
Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow
Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds show support at Walk to End Alzheimer's
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came up to Watkins Glen this Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer's. In raising money and awareness people came out to walk around the Watkins Glen International Race Track. The annual fundraiser, held in over 600 communities nationwide, is the largest...
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
wellsvillesun.com
O’Grady provides the facts on the Thursday weapons arrest at Wellsville Secondary
Wellsville Chief of Police clarifies charges and addresses social media reaction. • Trenton Jefferds is a student at Wellsville Secondary School. • He parks his vehicle in a parking lot owned by the Village but leased or under the School’s control. • He took a .223 rifle to the...
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
NewsChannel 36
Local Art Gallery in Ithaca Showcases Unique Pieces
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The State of the Art Gallery is open to the public throughout October for two of its exhibits- Equinox and Vessels. The Gallery features three artists' work in the front of The Gallery, along with local artists' work throughout the room. Ed Brothers, an artist and...
NewsChannel 36
2nd Annual Bowling Over Cancer Tournament
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Valley Bowling Center hosted its 2nd annual 'Bowling Over Cancer' tournament. All the money raised will go into the Nancy Quattrini Fund to help cancer patients, in the Southern Tier. Owner of the Valley Bowling Center, Gregory Joseph, organized the tournament. Joseph said, Nancy Quattrini...
West Sparta man found dead after house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called Nunda Bysersville Road around midnight Tuesday, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A body found in the home was taken to the […]
