2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. After 4 different candidate forums here in Coronado and many great questions I still find that we are failing to actually discuss specifics. Recall the primary task...
Nomination Period Extended For The 2023 Community Read
Know of a book that would be the perfect title for the Coronado community to read together this March? The Coronado Public Library is accepting suggestions for the 2023 Community Read Program for another week, through October 14. To recommend a book, visit https://coronadolibrary.org/230/Coronado-Community-READ-2023 or fill out and submit a...
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
