Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education to host Dueling Pianos

DECATUR — The Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education will host the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the New York Restaurant, 3645 E. Route 36, Decatur. Tickets are $100 per couple. Sponsorships are also available in various price ranges. The event...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl

smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

What area of the government can I go to for financial reparations?. What outright lie can I perpetuate to “Big Tech” or “The Media” that they will proclaim as truth to influence the general public?. Isn’t this how we respond in America when we don’t like...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer

A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Fear and loathing in Charleston

The freckled, bespectacled man stared at me, the fluorescent lights on the ceiling reflecting off the round lenses of his glasses and shooting toward me like lasers. Dammit! He was on to me. Sliding my flask from my sleeve, I drained it, bourbon burning down into my belly. I swept the books and laptop off the table in front of me to create a distraction.
CHARLESTON, IL
wmay.com

Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission

The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

wmay.com

Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council

Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

wlds.com

Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings

The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations

DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St, Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

