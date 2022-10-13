Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education to host Dueling Pianos
DECATUR — The Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education will host the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the New York Restaurant, 3645 E. Route 36, Decatur. Tickets are $100 per couple. Sponsorships are also available in various price ranges. The event...
Herald & Review
5 years after cattle show meeting, Illinois couple ties the knot at state fairgrounds
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
newschannel20.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Herald & Review
101522-dec-opn-greenwood_merged
What area of the government can I go to for financial reparations?. What outright lie can I perpetuate to “Big Tech” or “The Media” that they will proclaim as truth to influence the general public?. Isn’t this how we respond in America when we don’t like...
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
dailyeasternnews.com
COLUMN: Fear and loathing in Charleston
The freckled, bespectacled man stared at me, the fluorescent lights on the ceiling reflecting off the round lenses of his glasses and shooting toward me like lasers. Dammit! He was on to me. Sliding my flask from my sleeve, I drained it, bourbon burning down into my belly. I swept the books and laptop off the table in front of me to create a distraction.
wmay.com
Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission
The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
wmay.com
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
wmay.com
Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council
Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations
DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St, Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controls the action and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 50-7
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-7 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 30, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Cerro Gordo-Bement...
WAND TV
