WUSA
'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'
We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
WUSA
Sigourney Weaver Teases 'Amazing,' Highly Anticipated ‘Avatar’ Sequel 13 Years Later (Exclusive)
This next journey to Pandora is going to be an epic ride. Sigourney Weaver says she can't wait for the world to finally see what's been in the works in the 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters. Weaver walked the red carpet at the 2022 Elle Women in...
WUSA
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
WUSA
Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier Join ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special
The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15. Short will take on the role of...
WUSA
'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: A 'Shocking Twist' Raises the OG Women's Spirits
It's not just Bachelor in Paradise's men that are facing a moral dilemma. At the end of Monday's shocking episode of the ABC series, fans learned that, as BiP's guys chat up new women on the beach, the OG ladies will have five new hunky singles to explore a connection with too.
WUSA
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to Queen Alicent's Change of Plans Following King Viserys' Death
After the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) at the end of episode 8, House of the Dragon picks up immediately the next morning in episode 9, as Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) starts making moves -- ones that seem to counter what was set in place by the king and his council many years prior. Not only that, but the queen’s sons prove just how much of a hot mess they are while Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) finally finds herself provoked to get up off the sidelines and take action in the battle of succession for the Iron Throne.
WUSA
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach
Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
‘Rings of Power’ Sets Up Season 2 to Put Familiar Faces in the Spotlight
It’s not unthinkable that with the ever-expanding prop-bet-ification of all things culture that someone somewhere had odds on what the last shot of “Rings of Power” Season 1 would be. It would have been easy to expect a closing image of an extremely concerned Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) or a ship on the Great Sea or even that trio of aesthetically curious rings. For “Rings of Power,” that actual parting shot is of the newly-minted Mordor and a cloaked Sauron (Charlie Vickers) making his way toward plans for a new Middle-Earth empire. From a storytelling standpoint, it’s never a coincidence what note...
WUSA
'BMF' Season 2: See First Look With Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White (Exclusive)
BMF is returning to the small screen for its sophomore season, and ET is exclusively revealing the first look at series stars Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White in the upcoming installment. Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and...
WUSA
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
WUSA
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members
Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
WUSA
'The Vow': Nicki Clyne Details Ex-Wife Allison Mack's Arrest in NXIVM Docuseries
As season 2 of HBO’s true-crime docuseries, The Vow, continues to pull the curtain back on NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s wellness group revealed to be a Ponzi scheme and sex cult, it also details the arrest of former high-ranking leader Allison Mack, the Smallville actress who made headlines for her devotion to the organization and allegations of abuse made against her by other members.
WUSA
Spike Lee Wants to Tell the Real Story of Colin Kaepernick in New Documentary for ESPN (Exclusive)
Shedding light on the truth. Spike Lee is gearing up for a big documentary series that's set to tell the real story of Colin Kaepernick. Lee was in attendance at the star-studded 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, and he spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his forthcoming project.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon,’ Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Opens Nationwide on Christmas
Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic “Babylon” will open in theaters across the country on Dec. 23. Paramount initially planned to debut the movie in select theaters on Dec. 25 before expanding it nationwide on Jan. 6. On its new nationwide release date, “Babylon” is playing on the big screen alongside “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” James Cameron’s highly-anticipated “Avatar” sequel, which opens on Dec. 16, is also expected to loom large at multiplexes during the holidays. Set in the late 1920s, “Babylon” puts the spotlight on Brad Pitt as a bonafide leading man...
Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged
The Normal People actor discusses staring in God's Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins.
WUSA
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
WUSA
Tom Felton's Memoir 'Beyond the Wand': Arrests, Snape's Blowup and More 'Harry Potter' Set Secrets
Tom Felton gives Harry Potter fans a backstage pass to the magical wizarding world in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The 35-year-old British actor, who had several small parts as a child star before landing the coveted role of Slytherin bully Draco Malfoy, gives Potter fans the ultimate lowdown on one of the biggest film franchises of all time.
