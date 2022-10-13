ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

02-03-13-17-22-24

(two, three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims

LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Fatal Shooting In Logan County

A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: Bridge Day is back!!

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Folks were ready to stand among the clouds once again on the tallest steel arch bride in the western hemisphere on Saturday. After Bridge Day had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, the celebration on the New River Gorge Bridge opened up Saturday to a lot of fanfare.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:31 pm, Cpl. G. S. Walter, along with other Hamlin units, responded to 182 Sand Gap Road about a shooting. Once on scene, the investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a single shot from a long gun, striking...
BRANCHLAND, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County. Deputies say no charges will be filed against […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

13 arrested following Louisa drug raid

LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
LOUISA, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy