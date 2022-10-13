Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:
02-03-13-17-22-24
(two, three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:
02-03-13-17-22-24
(two, three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0