During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.

17 HOURS AGO