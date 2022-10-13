ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors

Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds

During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.
Everything Emma Watson and Tom Felton Say About Their Unique Relationship in His Memoir 'Beyond the Wand'

Longtime Harry Potter fans have been fascinated with stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton's somewhat undefinable off-screen relationship. The co-stars, who played on-screen enemies Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively, have sparked romance rumors for years, with Watson, 32, admitting to having a childhood crush on Felton, 35, on the set of the Potter films.
'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples

Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas." A big part of that planning,...
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)

George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."

