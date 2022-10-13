ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green shares rare snap of son Kass, 20, as they film movie together after he blasted ex Vanessa Marcil for custody battle claims

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius.

'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???' he posted to Instagram.

Green, 49, shared a snippet of an alleged legal document which showed Marcil, 53, labeled as the 'petitioner' and himself as the 'respondent' in order to back up his claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01s04g_0iYAe5qX00
Bringing receipts: Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius

Brian also posted photos showing his repaired relationship with son Kassius, following claims made by Vanessa four years ago that he had cut his son out of his life.

He posted two snaps of them filming a movie called Rufus, and called it a 'great experience.'

'Working with Kass on a movie titled “Rufus” Such a great experience!!!' he captioned one shot.

A second shot of the father-son duo on set was captioned: 'Another one of Kass and I from the set of "Rufus"'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PYIz_0iYAe5qX00
'Such a great experience': Brian also posted photos suggesting he had repaired his relationship with Kassius, following claims made by Vanessa that he had cut him out of his life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syeju_0iYAe5qX00
'Kass and I': He followed it up with another one of them, both in costume, as they shot scenes outside

In 2018, Vanessa alleged Brian had cut off all contact with their son five years prior after failing to get full custody of their child during a protracted legal battle.

In an Instagram post, the actress alleged that Green and his then-wife Megan Fox 'decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.'

Marcil explained in her social media message that Green and Fox had 'always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.'

She said her son Kassius was 'truly heartbroken' at being cut out of the lives of his father, step-mother and half-siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru26k_0iYAe5qX00
Happier times: Green pictured with Marcil in 2000 

Marcil's decision to speak out publicly seems to be related to an episode of This Is Life With Lisa Ling on CNN in which Ling focuses on men who lose custody battles following divorce.

'As usual I can’t wait to see @lisalingstagram show on custody cases,' Marcil began in the same post. '12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support.'

'They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000,' she explained. 'I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all "Frivolous".'

Marcil went on to say that custody cases hurt children and that divorcing spouses or couples who have children together and later split up should 'put the kids first.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJYEn_0iYAe5qX00
Throwback: Marcil and Green, who starred together on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1998 to 2000, never married. They welcomed their son Kassius in March 2002

'There shouldn’t be a "more important parent" kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be,' the former General Hospital starlet wrote.

But in 2020, Marcil suggested Green had repaired his relationship with Kassius, who visited his father on the set of BH90210 a year earlier.

'My son was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again,' she posted to Instagram. 'My son is also an incredible big brother.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1NBx_0iYAe5qX00
That was then: Green has since divorced Megan Fox, who is now engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly; pictured 2013

Marcil and Green, who starred together on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1998 to 2000, never married. They welcomed their son Kassius in March 2002.

Marcil, whose first marriage was to actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, went on to tie the knot for a second time with actor Carmine Giovinazzo in 2010. She filed for divorce two years later.

Green has since divorced Megan Fox, who is now engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly. Green shares children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six, with Megan.

In June, Green welcomed a son with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAbIh_0iYAe5qX00
New parents! Green has since welcomed a child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess 

