Drunken Colorado Men Severely Beat Wyoming Elk Hunters In Unprovoked Attack, Father Says
Two drunken men with Colorado license plates on their truck allegedly assaulted and severely beat two Wyoming elk hunters without provocation in the Shale Creek area of Greys River in Lincoln County, one victim's father said.
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way.
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. "When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 17, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Thermopolis, Wyoming by Teresa Gilbert.
Rod Miller: Bob Budd’s “Otters Dance” Belongs on Your Bookshelf.
When I owned a bookstore in Cheyenne last millennium, I'd advise my customers that a good Wyoming bookshelf could be as extensive as they like, but it needed a core of a few volumes to be complete. Those books are John McPhee's "Rising from the Plains", "We Pointed Them North" by Teddy Blue Abbott, James Galvin's "The Meadow" and "Sand County Almanac", Aldo Leopold's classic.
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
James Davis' 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. "Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things," Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Bill Would Strip Wyoming Political Parties Of Role In Filling Vacancies
Wyoming lawmakers have passed a draft bill that would take away power from political parties to appoint finalists for vacant political positions throughout the state. In the past year alone, there have been two executive state positions filled through the vacancy...
After Clinic Arson, Abortion Rights Advocates in Wyoming Step Up Their Fight
The sun was just coming up on May 25 when Julie Burkhart’s phone rang. Burkhart had arrived in Casper, Wyoming, a day earlier to check on renovations to a new abortion clinic she was opening on East Second Street. The final cleaning in preparation for opening day was scheduled for the end of the week. That evening she’d done a walk-through; all looked good. But when she heard the voice of one of her contractors on the other end of the line, she knew something was wrong. “I was thinking there’s a plumbing issue,” she recalled. “‘There was a water break, right?’”
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf.
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. "The department continues to...
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. "The department continues to receive reports...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of October 7 – 13, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 7 – 13, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. September 19:. Oct. 7:. Samuel Owen Evans,...
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
