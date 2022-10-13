Read full article on original website
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Nearly 30 New Lanterns Come to SF's Chinatown — and Each Tells a Story
Twenty-nine brand-new lanterns have been recently put up around San Francisco's Chinatown. Part of a public art installation called the "Lanter Stories," these pieces are now on display on the 600 block of Grant Avenue; each of the lanterns features a picture of an iconic person in the community — like chef Cecilia Chang and author Amy Tan. [NBC Bay Area]
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
City View Restaurant Moving to New Space
The Financial District dim sum restaurant is moving from its current location at 662 Commercial Street just up the block to 33 Walter U. Lum Place.
SFist
First-Ever Map Depicting San Francisco Bay Is Going to Auction This Month
A map, which was scribed in Mexico on October 30, 1770, and is considered among historians to be the first map showing the San Francisco Bay, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on October 25. San Francisco was officially founded on June 29, 1776, when colonists (surprise!) from...
SFist
Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area
This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
7x7.com
28 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.17.22)
Put your gas rebate to good use and hit the town. This week is a foodie’s paradise with the kick-off of Eat Drink SF plus restaurant week, a free screening of The Best Chef in the World, a special Osito x Little Fish Co. collaboration dinner, and boozy brunch at Aziza.
berkeleyside.org
Iconic Oakland hot dog shop at the heart of new art exhibit
There was something about Kasper’s, the long-abandoned flatiron building at the point where Shattuck and Telegraph meet, that inspired Oakland photographer Malcolm Ryder to take out his Samsung Galaxy and capture an image of the graffiti-covered restaurant. Over the course of the next seven years, Ryder returned to photograph the hot dog shop as it was transformed again and again, by an unknown number of artists displaying distinctive styles of artistic expression in vibrant bursts of color.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Largest Filipino Festival Is Now a Daytime Party
UNDSCVRD, the largest Filipino festival in San Francisco returns to its original home in SoMa on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. Previously a night market organized by Filipino community hub Kultivate Labs in partnership with the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District, this iteration will be a daytime, theme park-style party.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
SFist
Bay Area 7-Eleven Sells Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $247M
On Friday, one of two winning tickets for the CA Mega Millions lottery was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose — leaving the two players to split the $494M Mega Millions jackpot evenly, each of them now entitled to a massive $247M prize. Back...
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
