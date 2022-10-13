Read full article on original website
Writers on the Range: She mistook a dog for a wolf — and fired
The story of a Montana woman who recently killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf pup.” When others pointed out that she had actually killed a dog, likely a husky and not a young wolf, she doubled down on her actions, saying that if she were in that situation again, she still would have pulled the trigger.
Curious Nature: ‘Toot toot toot’ goes the northern saw-whet owl
Autumn’s north winds, cold temperatures, and long dark nights are what northern saw-whet owl banders dream about. Like many other bird species, northern saw-whet owls begin their southern migration to warmer winter ranges when autumn comes. As a former bird banding research assistant, the end of September meant preparing our banding site, near Upstate New York, for the arrival of migrating owls from more northern latitudes such as Canada or more northern states.
