Tua Ready to Resume Role as Starter And Leader
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will resume practice Wednesday as the starter for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Broncos Announce 7 Players Will Be Inactive For Monday Night Football
Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup will pit the 2-3 Denver Broncos against the 3-2 Los Angeles Chargers. Before the game, the Broncos released their list of inactive players who won't see the field tonight. "Our inactives for #DENvsLAC," the Broncos' tweeted Monday afternoon. ...
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its past six quarters
Columbia Missourian
Where Tolton football stands in Class 2 District 2 seeding race
While Tolton improved to 6-2 with a forfeit win Friday, five of the six teams in Class 2 District 2 did their part to keep pace in the race for better seeding. Class 2 No. 1 Blair Oaks remained undefeated with a 55-0 home rout of Hallsville. The Falcons (8-0) have outscored their opponents 445-110 this season and lead the district with 54.48 playoff points.
