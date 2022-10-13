Read full article on original website
Related
3 News Now
Game Night High School Football Highlights for Friday October 14, 2022
OMAHA (KMTV) — Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scored seven total touchdowns by himself in the first half as the #2 Storm rolled to a win over Omaha Burke on Friday night. Top-ranked Gretna also earned an easy victory on Friday and other local winners included Creighton Prep, Bennington, Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview, Omaha Benson & Glenwood.
3 News Now
Brand new fitness center opens at Millard North Middle School
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, cut the ribbon for Millard North Middle School’s brand-new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. According to a press release from the NFGFC, Millard North Middle school was one of three...
3 News Now
First Cold Blast Of The Season
All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. We start with the cold first. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
3 News Now
Cooler Weather Sunday
A cold front moves in on Sunday with much cooler temperatures. Highs won't get out of the 50s for Sunday. The breeze will continue on Sunday but will be lighter with gusts only around 20-25mph. Sunday night gets cold, with lows dropping into the 20s, the first time of the season it will happen in Omaha.
Comments / 0