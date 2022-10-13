Read full article on original website
Jesse Lee
1d ago
He needs to be tried on attempted murder charges, life in prison and no benefit of payroll, he needs to pay for his actions with his life, he was trying to take other's lives, set an example this type crimes want be tolerated !!
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
wbrz.com
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
15-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home in Franklin
A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
wbrz.com
Car crashed into house after being struck by gunfire
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ecstasy, marijuana and more uncovered during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 2 a.m., a member of law enforcement initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning after seeing a Honda Accord with no working headlights or tail lights. Jermiah Jones, 25, of Baton Rouge, was a passenger in the vehicle when the traffic stop took...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home
MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video. According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police....
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
