Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 6

Jesse Lee
1d ago

He needs to be tried on attempted murder charges, life in prison and no benefit of payroll, he needs to pay for his actions with his life, he was trying to take other's lives, set an example this type crimes want be tolerated !!

brproud.com

Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car crashed into house after being struck by gunfire

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

