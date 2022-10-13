(Tumwater, WA) Black Hills came into Friday’s game with a 1-2 league record and needing a win against the 0-4 Centralia Tigers to keep their hopes of getting into the playoffs alive. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last 2 games and were looking to right the ship with some much needed help from players coming off injuries. The Tigers were coming off their first scoreless game of the year were trying to get the offense back on track.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO