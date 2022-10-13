Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
HS 2B: Toledo breaks open scoreless 1st half with shut out win at Adna
(Adna, WA) In the foreground of Mt. Rainier, the #9 Adna Pirates (4-2) were celebrating homecoming week by playing the #6 Toledo Riverhawks (4-1) in a very important 2B Central League battle. Toledo came into the game riding a 4-game win streak while Adna came into the game winning 4 of their last 5 games, including two in a row.
elisportsnetwork.com
EVCO 2A Black Hills keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Centralia
(Tumwater, WA) Black Hills came into Friday’s game with a 1-2 league record and needing a win against the 0-4 Centralia Tigers to keep their hopes of getting into the playoffs alive. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last 2 games and were looking to right the ship with some much needed help from players coming off injuries. The Tigers were coming off their first scoreless game of the year were trying to get the offense back on track.
5 Washington high school football games you should not have missed in Week 7
Heading into a pivotal 4A Greater Spokane League game against Central Valley on Friday, Gonzaga Prep coach Dave McKenna said thought the Bears' 3-3 record was misleading. Two of their losses came in overtime, and a third defeat happened in the final minute of regulation. Expecting a dogfight - ...
Thunderbirds Dominate Highclimbers on the Road
TUM — Alex Overbay 30-yard pass Derek Thompson, PAT good. TUM — Overbay 70-yard pass to Thompson, PAT good. TUM — Overbay 4-yard pass to Jakob Dillon, PAT good. Running rampant on Shelton on the road, the No. 5 Tumwater football team defeated the Highclimbers, 49-7, Friday night.
q13fox.com
2 friends walking to Mariners playoff game from Mill Creek after losing bet
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two friends will be embarking on a journey they once joked about but didn't think would come to fruition– walking over 20 miles to To-Mobile Park from Mill Creek to watch the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs. "We were just having lunch and sometimes you...
q13fox.com
Mariners fans react to heartbreaking playoffs loss
Fans cheered on the Mariners at watch parties that stretched well into the evening Saturday. While it was a disappointing end, fans say they're glad the M's made it this far at all.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
q13fox.com
Australian man who went missing in Renton, found near hospital
An Australian man that went missing during his trip to Washington state was found in Renton. Officials say the man checked into the hospital after suffering severe confusion, and was found under a blanket near some bushes a week later.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
The Suburban Times
U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
