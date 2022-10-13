ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

HS 2B: Toledo breaks open scoreless 1st half with shut out win at Adna

(Adna, WA) In the foreground of Mt. Rainier, the #9 Adna Pirates (4-2) were celebrating homecoming week by playing the #6 Toledo Riverhawks (4-1) in a very important 2B Central League battle. Toledo came into the game riding a 4-game win streak while Adna came into the game winning 4 of their last 5 games, including two in a row.
TOLEDO, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

EVCO 2A Black Hills keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Centralia

(Tumwater, WA) Black Hills came into Friday’s game with a 1-2 league record and needing a win against the 0-4 Centralia Tigers to keep their hopes of getting into the playoffs alive. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last 2 games and were looking to right the ship with some much needed help from players coming off injuries. The Tigers were coming off their first scoreless game of the year were trying to get the offense back on track.
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
secretseattle.co

The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person

Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma

Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy