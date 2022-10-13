Read full article on original website
Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply Company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC: Bomgaars Supply, The post Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia. The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing. The Salvation Army invited...
krcgtv.com
Columbia seniors welcome Social Security benefit increase beginning in January
COLUMBIA — People on Social Security found out Tuesday they would get a raise starting January 2023. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. Social Security administrators said the 8.7% increase was the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The average person...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to approve new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council will discuss a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. "I’m really excited because Wabash is just one room, so you’ve got a lot...
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
KOMU
Farming equipment fire destroys house, farm in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
KOMU
MU hopes new Sinclair School of Nursing building will elevate its nursing program
COLUMBIA − The MU Sinclair School of Nursing held its dedication ceremony Friday to display its new nursing school and equipment. “We are facing a serious factuality shortage as well as nursing shortage,” Dean Lori Popejoy said. She hopes that this new building will grow the school's recruitment...
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
krcgtv.com
Respiratory virus spreads throughout Missouri
Columbia — According to health officials RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus has increased in at least 33 states, including Missouri. The respiratory virus can affect anyone but children under five are the greatest concern. Missouri mom, Murphy Lisch said she was terrified when she had to rush her 3-month-old baby...
Columbia City Council set to discuss video surveillance system
The Columbia City Council is set to meet at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. Monday night, to discuss a new video surveillance system among other topics. The post Columbia City Council set to discuss video surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 17
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on police review board. On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. The primary role of the board is to review appeals of decisions made by the Columbia Police Chief on...
abc17news.com
Health professionals warn of potentially severe flu season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has previously warned of a potential bad flu season. Laura Morris, a family physician and vaccine co-chair at MU Health Care, provided insight as to how health professionals predict the severity of upcoming flu seasons. "We usually do look to...
KOMU
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
KOMU
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
