Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

DMPS drops COVID-19 testing program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is ending a COVID-19 testing program because of a drop in interest. Nomi Health has been performing tests at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue. Fewer than 100 tests a week have been conducted there recently. The last day will...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One hurt in Monday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. The altercation is believed to have started in the parking lot at a Baymont hotel nearby, police reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ogden man overcomes obstacles to race in the IMT Des Moines Marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Gustafson has been running marathons since 1987. His first was in Des Moines during the Drake Relays, and he has run 11 since then. Now, the social studies teacher and former elementary school principal is preparing for his 13th marathon. He showed KCCI his "man cave" where he has pictures of all 12 of his marathons.
DES MOINES, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa Ortho wins approval for ASC

Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa, according to an Oct. 12 report from Business Record. The Grimes City Council approved the building's construction and site plan in an Oct. 11 meeting. The facility will include 324 parking...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Non-profit 4 All Kids helps feed children of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Ramos has always been passionate about cooking. "I just had to figure out a way how to make ends meet and started cooking and it just developed," Ramos said. Ramos started a catering business, Hot Tamale Catering, but most recently, she has been inspired...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Dough Co. Pizza to expand into Ankeny next year

ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines pizzeria is expanding its horizon and bringing New York-style slices and pies to Ankeny early next year. Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post Thursday that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in 2023 within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment

ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

