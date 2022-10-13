Read full article on original website
How 'Andor' Episode 6 Challenges Cassian's Cynicism About the Empire
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.Diego Luna’s performance in Andor is a different type of protagonist than the ones we’ve seen before in the Star Wars franchise. While the saga has had its fair share of both grizzled old men and young dreamers, Cassian has the youth of Luke Skywalker and the cynicism of Han Solo. Despite the fact that this is Cassian’s origin story, he’s already been burdened by his experiences, Cassian watched a massacre on his homeworld when he was young, and he’s lived under the iron fist of the Galactic Empire for nearly his entire life.
James Corden Deals With Love and Betrayal in ‘Mammals’ Trailer
The release of James Corden’s new comedy-drama series, Mammals is fast approaching. Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, where a mix of tension and comedy is rife. In the teaser, viewers are going to be introduced to a different type of Corden than we are accustomed to. This is a darker version who is grieving and ready to throw punches when needed.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Bumped Out of Top Spot at Netflix
After nearly a month on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storywas knocked out of the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, and slipped to the #2 spot on Friday. It was replaced by The Watcher, another true-crime limited series. Both shows are written and produced by Ryan Murphy, who signed a large deal five-year deal with Netflix in 2018.
The 10 Greatest Bank Heist Scenes in Film History
Nothing beats a great bank robbery scene. The heist film is one of the most reliable sub-genres within the broader crime genre, as seeing the setup, execution, and fallout of a large-scale robbery is always satisfying. And banks are perhaps the most common targets within such heist films, as traditionally (maybe not so much nowadays), they were places that stored huge amounts of money and/or other valuables.
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
'Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Announce Open Casting Call for New Ballet Series
The Prime Video acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end soon with its Season 5, but that shouldn’t suggest that the showrunners are going to stop working. In fact, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have already opened a casting call for their upcoming new show, which so far has no title – or the title just hasn’t been disclosed yet. The “untitled ballet show” is recruiting male and female ballet dancers of several ages, which already provides a pretty clear idea of the upcoming series’ theme.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
Zach Woods & Lenora Crichlow Reveal the Craziest Part of 'Avenue 5' Season 2
From show creator Armando Iannucci (Veep), the second season of the eight-episode HBO comedy series Avenue 5, that’s set 40 years in the future in a world where space travel is a booming business, finds Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) avoiding telling the passengers of the luxury spacecraft that they’re about eight years from their return home. Growing into the leadership position that he was only faking at the start of this journey, Ryan has to keep everyone calm, even though there’s no shortage of wild and unbelievable things going on around him, at any given moment, that could send everything into a tailspin.
What's With All the Incest on TV Right Now?
House of the Dragon spoke, and the Internet responded! If you peruse TikTok, it doesn't take much time to find a guilt-ridden post "shipping" Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, who are uncle and niece. As tantalizing as this all sounds (sarcasm, just in case any readers misunderstand), incest is one of our culture's greatest taboos.
What Happened to Anya's Ballerina in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Midnight Club.“We are all stories in the end.” The Eleventh Doctor’s maxim rings truer than ever in Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series, The Midnight Club, co-created with Leah Fong. Based on the book of the same title by Christopher Pike, the series tells the story of Ilonka (Iman Benson), a top-of-the-class teenager who moves to Brightcliffe Hospice after being diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer. There, she meets a group of fellow kids that get together at night to share stories - most of them, spine-chilling tales about serial killers, deals with the devil, and screaming ghosts. But the stories of the Midnight Club aren’t mere works of fiction. They also tell us a lot about the children that came up with them. For instance, Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) tale about a girl that runs away from home in her mother’s car and picks up two eerie hitchhikers is actually about her depression and previous suicide attempt, while Kevin’s (Igby Rigney) tale about a boy commanded to kill young girls by a voice that has followed his family for generations tells us a lot about his relationship with his controlling and legacy-obsessed mother. And then there is “The Two Danas”, Anya’s (Ruth Codd) story about a rising ballerina that splits herself in two to enjoy the pleasures of life.
'From Scratch': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Zoe Saldaña-led Series
Pasta and romance come together in the upcoming Netflix series entitled From Scratch. The romantic drama is based on Tembi Locke's New York Times best-selling memoir entitled "From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home", and it follows an American student on a trip to Italy, who dives into the arts and accidentally meets the love of her life. Although the premise seems like it came from a cheesy Hallmark production, the limited series will also tackle illness and culture shock throughout its episodes. The Netflix original starring Zoe Saldaña is about to arrive on the streaming platform, and we've got you covered on all that you need to know before you hit play.
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Review: As Creepy and Perplexing As Ever
Back in the 1980s and early '90s, I tuned in every week to see new cases of murder, kidnappings, UFOs, ghost stories, and every other kind of tale that was told on Unsolved Mysteries. As soon as I heard that theme music and Robert Stack's distinctive voice, I was ready to get freaked out by a new mysterious occurrence that would leave me scratching my head, trying to figure it out. Now an adult and true-crime addict, I was beyond thrilled when the series returned to Netflix in 2020. The third volume of Unsolved Mysteries starts streaming on October 18, and this set of nine baffling tales feels the most like the series I grew up with.
'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang & Ego Nwodim Get Left Behind in 'We Got Brought' Sketch
Everyone's been there - your friend invites you to go and hang out with their group, where you know no one. It's this very scenario that is the subject of the Saturday Night Live musical skit "We Got Brought." In the sketch, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and host Megan Thee Stallion are unceremoniously forced to 'bond' when left at the bar table to 'hold the spot' for their friends.
'Something in the Dirt' Trailer Opens Gateways to New Dimensions
The official trailer for the all-in-one filmmaking team Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson's fifth feature film Something in the Dirt has just dropped. Like the teaser that came before it, this two-minute fever dream of a clip suggests this duo has yet again managed to create something that blurs the lines of an indie art film and a creeping science fiction horror.
