Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Midnight Club.“We are all stories in the end.” The Eleventh Doctor’s maxim rings truer than ever in Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series, The Midnight Club, co-created with Leah Fong. Based on the book of the same title by Christopher Pike, the series tells the story of Ilonka (Iman Benson), a top-of-the-class teenager who moves to Brightcliffe Hospice after being diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer. There, she meets a group of fellow kids that get together at night to share stories - most of them, spine-chilling tales about serial killers, deals with the devil, and screaming ghosts. But the stories of the Midnight Club aren’t mere works of fiction. They also tell us a lot about the children that came up with them. For instance, Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) tale about a girl that runs away from home in her mother’s car and picks up two eerie hitchhikers is actually about her depression and previous suicide attempt, while Kevin’s (Igby Rigney) tale about a boy commanded to kill young girls by a voice that has followed his family for generations tells us a lot about his relationship with his controlling and legacy-obsessed mother. And then there is “The Two Danas”, Anya’s (Ruth Codd) story about a rising ballerina that splits herself in two to enjoy the pleasures of life.

