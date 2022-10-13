ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley respond to alleged huddle snub: “everything's great”

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26piCP_0iYAaiqf00

A recent video has some Los Angeles Lakers fans a bit anxious about Russell Westbrook's chemistry with his teammates as the NBA regular season approaches, but don't worry - Patrick Beverley "everything's great."

The video, taken from the broadcast of the Lakers 118-113 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, appears to show Westbrook ignoring Beverley’s motions to join a quick huddle. The exchange occurred after Westbrook fouled Jaden McDaniels who scored with ten minutes left in the third quarter.

Fans took to social media to criticize Westbrook for remaining on the free throw line and missing the Lakers defensive huddle, but Beverley told reporters he was not aware of the video. Instead, he provided some positive anecdotes about their relationship:

"I sit on the plane, he's right next to me. We get on the road, we hang out together."

Though Beverley already addressed any concerns of a remaining feud with Westbrook after being traded to the Lakers this summer, this is more evidence that the two have moved past Beverley's that Westbrook "damaged his career."

Westbrook also addressed the social media reactions to the video, saying that he was actually attempting to talk to his coaches, but the video was cut. “I’ve been doing that same ritual since I’ve been in the league” Westbrook told reporters during post-practice media availability on Thursday, “I know I’m a genuine team player.”

Moreover, there’s some evidence to support that there will be more huddle absences from Westbrook. He also appeared to skip the pregame huddle before the game in question.

Fans can continue to monitor Westbrook’s team huddle participation during the Lakers next preseason game on Fri. Oct 14 against the Sacramento Kings.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
NFL
Deadline

Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms

Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy