The University of Wyoming Cross Country teams ran impressive races at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday morning at Oklahoma State University. In the final race of the season before the 2022 Mountain West Championships come to Laramie on Friday October 28th, Katelyn Mitchem put it all together and finished in sixth place en route to leading the Cowgirls to a third place finish behind only a No. 19 ranked Cal Baptist team and host school Oklahoma State.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO