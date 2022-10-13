Read full article on original website
UW Giving Day Starts Wednesday
He University of Wyoming is going big this year for the Big Give — UW Giving Day (www.uwyo.edu/givingday). UW Giving Day is UW’s annual day of giving spearheaded by the UW Foundation that takes place online and across campus. “UW Giving Day is a celebration of the University...
Cowgirls Soccer Falls To Airforce On The Road
The University of Wyoming soccer team Thursday set a record for most Mountain West Conference come-from-behind victories with its third of the season. The Cowgirls needed a fourth Sunday at Air Force to avoid a defeat, however, they couldn’t construct a rally. The Falcons downed Wyoming 1-0 at Cadet...
WY Cross Country Has Strong Performance At Weis-Crockett Invitational
The University of Wyoming Cross Country teams ran impressive races at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday morning at Oklahoma State University. In the final race of the season before the 2022 Mountain West Championships come to Laramie on Friday October 28th, Katelyn Mitchem put it all together and finished in sixth place en route to leading the Cowgirls to a third place finish behind only a No. 19 ranked Cal Baptist team and host school Oklahoma State.
Cowgirl Volleyball Rally Past Bulldogs On The Road
For the second time this season, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team made it a 2-for-2 week on the road in conference play. The Cowgirls rallied after dropping the first set Saturday at Fresno State to come away with a four-set victory. Set scores went 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-14. After...
