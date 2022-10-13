Read full article on original website
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Kansas Attorney General: Chris Mann (Democrat)
What responsibility as Attorney General do you perceive as the most important?. As Attorney General, my top priority would be lowering the violent crime rate in Kansas. Although violent crime came down this year, it’s still higher than it was 10 years ago and that’s unacceptable. As a former police officer and prosecutor, I’ve seen the effect violent crime has on victims and their communities. Instead of chasing headlines by suing the federal government, I want to work with law enforcement and communities to find the best solution for every area of Kansas.
Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democratic candidates made a stop in Topeka to discuss issues including corruption in many upcoming election races. Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General Chris Mann spoke on Friday afternoon at the Shawnee County Democratic Headquarters with a plan of action to stop corruption. Mann, along with the President of End Citizens United, Tiffany Muller, and supporters sat in a round table discussion Friday. The meeting prioritized issues such as anti-corruption laws, cracking down on scammers, and a call to end dark money in elections.
Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Poll Shows Strong Support for Medicaid Expansion in Kansas
UNDATED (KNS) – A new poll finds strong support for expanding Medicaid among registered Kansas voters. 72 percent of Kansans are in favor of expanding KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program. That includes majorities of Democrats, Republicans and Independents. The poll was conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer...
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible for the U.S. Department of...
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
Kansas education department: Quarter of students ‘chronically absent’
New findings by the Kansas State Department of Education revealed one in four Kansas students is chronically absent from school.
Some Kansas Teachers Say New Survey Regulations Putting Some Classroom Lessons on Hold
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
15 bodies of water in Kansas continue to remain on the KDHE’s blue-green algae advisory list
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to issue a public health advisory for 15 Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Kansas drought could affect consumers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers. Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen. “Pray for rain, we need it...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
