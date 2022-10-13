What responsibility as Attorney General do you perceive as the most important?. As Attorney General, my top priority would be lowering the violent crime rate in Kansas. Although violent crime came down this year, it’s still higher than it was 10 years ago and that’s unacceptable. As a former police officer and prosecutor, I’ve seen the effect violent crime has on victims and their communities. Instead of chasing headlines by suing the federal government, I want to work with law enforcement and communities to find the best solution for every area of Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO