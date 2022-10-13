Read full article on original website
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment
ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
DMPS drops COVID-19 testing program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is ending a COVID-19 testing program because of a drop in interest. Nomi Health has been performing tests at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue. Fewer than 100 tests a week have been conducted there recently. The last day will...
One hurt in Monday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. The altercation is believed to have started in the parking lot at a Baymont hotel nearby, police reported.
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
Non-profit 4 All Kids helps feed children of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Ramos has always been passionate about cooking. "I just had to figure out a way how to make ends meet and started cooking and it just developed," Ramos said. Ramos started a catering business, Hot Tamale Catering, but most recently, she has been inspired...
Ogden man overcomes obstacles to race in the IMT Des Moines Marathon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Gustafson has been running marathons since 1987. His first was in Des Moines during the Drake Relays, and he has run 11 since then. Now, the social studies teacher and former elementary school principal is preparing for his 13th marathon. He showed KCCI his "man cave" where he has pictures of all 12 of his marathons.
State Patrol says medical issue caused crash at Iowa Speedway parking lot
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol believes a medical issue caused a crash inNewton. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Speedway. Troopers say they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into unmarked Department of Public Safety cars. She was...
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
I-35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage shows the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the right...
Both chilly and warm days in the week ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures are the main story in Iowa's weather this week. Northwest winds will steadily drive colder air in tonight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the upper 20s, followed by highs barely above 40° tomorrow. Northern Iowa will get stuck in the 30s Monday afternoon. We'll near a record Tuesday morning, when temps sink into the lower 20s. (Des Moines' record low for that date is 22°). AND the persistent breeze will drive wind chills into the teens early Tuesday.
Farmer says drought had minimal impact on pumpkins this year
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — A lot goes into getting thousands of pumpkins ready for harvest at Center Grove Orchard in Cambridge. Getting the pumpkins to grow perfectly is no Cinderella story – it all depends on the weather. "It's actually been really good," said Steve Black, the owner of...
ISU upset falls short at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining as No. 22 Texas rallied to defeat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 21-17 when Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy to put Texas up for good. This content...
Coldest air of the season so far expected Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The next couple days will likely be the coldest days of the season so far with highs in the low to mid 40s. We're already waking up to wind chill's in the teens this morning and we could see those drop further for some of us into the upper single digits Tuesday morning.
