Des Moines, IA

Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment

ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
ANKENY, IA
DMPS drops COVID-19 testing program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is ending a COVID-19 testing program because of a drop in interest. Nomi Health has been performing tests at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue. Fewer than 100 tests a week have been conducted there recently. The last day will...
DES MOINES, IA
One hurt in Monday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. The altercation is believed to have started in the parking lot at a Baymont hotel nearby, police reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
DES MOINES, IA
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
Non-profit 4 All Kids helps feed children of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Ramos has always been passionate about cooking. "I just had to figure out a way how to make ends meet and started cooking and it just developed," Ramos said. Ramos started a catering business, Hot Tamale Catering, but most recently, she has been inspired...
DES MOINES, IA
Ogden man overcomes obstacles to race in the IMT Des Moines Marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Gustafson has been running marathons since 1987. His first was in Des Moines during the Drake Relays, and he has run 11 since then. Now, the social studies teacher and former elementary school principal is preparing for his 13th marathon. He showed KCCI his "man cave" where he has pictures of all 12 of his marathons.
DES MOINES, IA
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
NEWTON, IA
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

I-35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage shows the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the right...
AMES, IA
Both chilly and warm days in the week ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures are the main story in Iowa's weather this week. Northwest winds will steadily drive colder air in tonight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the upper 20s, followed by highs barely above 40° tomorrow. Northern Iowa will get stuck in the 30s Monday afternoon. We'll near a record Tuesday morning, when temps sink into the lower 20s. (Des Moines' record low for that date is 22°). AND the persistent breeze will drive wind chills into the teens early Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
Farmer says drought had minimal impact on pumpkins this year

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — A lot goes into getting thousands of pumpkins ready for harvest at Center Grove Orchard in Cambridge. Getting the pumpkins to grow perfectly is no Cinderella story – it all depends on the weather. "It's actually been really good," said Steve Black, the owner of...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
ISU upset falls short at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining as No. 22 Texas rallied to defeat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 21-17 when Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy to put Texas up for good. This content...
AUSTIN, TX
Coldest air of the season so far expected Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next couple days will likely be the coldest days of the season so far with highs in the low to mid 40s. We're already waking up to wind chill's in the teens this morning and we could see those drop further for some of us into the upper single digits Tuesday morning.
DES MOINES, IA

