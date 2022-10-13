DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures are the main story in Iowa's weather this week. Northwest winds will steadily drive colder air in tonight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the upper 20s, followed by highs barely above 40° tomorrow. Northern Iowa will get stuck in the 30s Monday afternoon. We'll near a record Tuesday morning, when temps sink into the lower 20s. (Des Moines' record low for that date is 22°). AND the persistent breeze will drive wind chills into the teens early Tuesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO