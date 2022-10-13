ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nancy Baird
3d ago

it will give her plenty to live it up on. she seems to believe it is her right to do so. if she doesn't get unelected she'll continue to kill THE CITY OFNEW ORLEANS. Like JBshe doesn't really know what her job is, so why is she there?

T.O
2d ago

She's pretending like she cares what our community thinks Meanwhile she will be blowing it living it up on some of the money

Tee Williams
3d ago

Police and infrastructure priority. Bonus at completion of years of service not to come in. Put money in those communities that have been struggling since Katrina and were hardest hit.

NOLA.com

Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town

The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
PEARL RIVER, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell

City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

